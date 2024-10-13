Former Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has recounted the reasons for returning to Nigeria after 10 years of a football career abroad.

The 31-year-old Abdullahi rejoined Kano Pillars and has advised other colleagues to follow suit, citing the importance of mentoring younger talents and contributing to the growth of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Abdullahi became a free agent after leaving the Kuwaiti club Qadsia to join Ahmed Musa at Kano Pillars—the club he left 10 years ago to seek greener pastures abroad.

Abdullahi, a vital part of the bronze-winning dream team at the 2016 Summer Olympics, also played in the national team until the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in 2022.

While speaking with the Kano Pillars media team, Abdullahi said returning to the Nigerian Premier Football League is a way of staying connected to his roots. “We are a product of the league; we started here,” he stated in the video shared on X.

“We are happy to be here. We are a product of the Nigerian league, and we started here. We know the league. To be honest, what we have been following and [what we have] seen about the league so far, we are proud of the management of the league. I hope they will keep it up.”

Abdullahi’s sentiments echo Brazilian footballers, who mostly return to their hometown clubs. In May 2024, Thiago Silva announced his departure from Chelsea and confirmed his return to Fluminense, the club where he began his professional career in Brazil.

Other Nigerian players, such as Dele Aiyenugba, Daniel Amokachi, and the late Rasheed Yekini, have also returned to the league after illustrious years abroad.

Advice to other colleagues

Abdullahi, 31, urged other experienced players to return to the league, emphasising its importance for the growth and development of younger talents.

“Of course, that’s what the captain always says. You should come and play in the league to improve the young ones and coaches.

“I think all Nigerians are happy about it. I call on my colleagues: whenever you think you’re done or want to recover, instead of staying at home, it’s better to play against the young ones and let them learn from you.”

Abdullahi hopes to play a part for Kano Pillars when they face Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Sunday in a matchday 6 encounter.

