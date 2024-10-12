The Eagles barely stayed ahead of Benin in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers with a late goal against bottom-placed Libya on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. This could have ended differently if Fisayo Dele-Bashiru hadn’t come off the bench to jab home the winner with three minutes left on the clock.

Here are the players’ ratings from the match:

Stanley Nwabali: 90 minutes [28, 15 caps]; Rating: 6/10

Nwabali had little involvement, with only two touches in the first half. He took a risk when confronting a Libyan attacker, which could have been costly under different circumstances.

William Troost-Ekong (Captain): 90 minutes [29, 72 caps]; Rating: 6/10

Ekong had a scoring chance in the first half, but was mostly untroubled throughout the match.

Calvin Bassey: 90 minutes [23, 26 caps]; Rating: 6/10

Bassey attempted to progress the ball up the pitch, but his efforts were ineffective against Libya’s low defensive block.

Ola Aina: 90 minutes [28, 41 caps]; Rating: 6/10

Aina supported the attack but was not as productive in the final third, completing only one out of three attempted crosses.

Bruno Onyemaechi: 90 minutes [25, 7 caps]; Rating: 5/10

Onyemaechi was the most active Super Eagles player, attempting 10 crosses, but only three found their target. He led the team in touches with 91.

Wilfred Ndidi: 74 minutes [27, 59 caps]; Rating: 6/10

Ndidi, playing as the deepest midfielder, struggled to break down Libya’s defensive lines and couldn’t create enough attacking opportunities.

Frank Onyeka: 61 minutes [26, 25 caps]; Rating: 6/10

Onyeka, in a box-to-box role, had a shot saved in the first half but lacked the drive to penetrate the Libyan defense.

Alex Iwobi: 74 minutes [28, 81 caps]; Rating: 5.5/10

Iwobi had the most scoring chances but failed to convert. He was dispossessed several times and didn’t deliver the expected impact on the Eagles’ attack.

Ademola Lookman: 90 minutes [26, 24 caps]; Rating: 7/10

Lookman was a constant threat and should have scored if not for an erroneous offside call. He switched positions effectively and tried to unlock Libya’s defense.

Moses Simon: 90 minutes [29, 73 caps]; Rating: 7.5/10

Simon was Nigeria’s standout player, creating multiple chances and delivering the assist for the winning goal. His crosses troubled Libya’s defense throughout the match. A man-of-the-match performance.

Victor Boniface: 74 minutes [23, 10 caps]; Rating: 5/10

Boniface had minimal involvement, with only 20 touches. He failed to capitalise on his positioning and held onto the ball too long in critical moments.

Substitutes:

Samuel Chukwueze: 29 minutes [25, 39 caps]; Rating: 5/10

Chukwueze created chances and delivered the pass for Lookman’s disallowed goal but needs to do more to cement his place in the team.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru: 16 minutes [23, 3 caps]; Rating: 7/10

Dele-Bashiru was composed and efficient, scoring the game’s only goal. His knack for scoring decisive goals is earning him admiration from teammates and fans alike.

Raphael Onyedika: 16 minutes [23, 10 caps]; Rating: 6/10

Onyedika slotted in seamlessly, maintaining possession and keeping the team’s structure intact. Many fans are calling for him to start.

Taiwo Awoniyi: 16 minutes [27, 8 caps]; Rating: 4/10

Awoniyi had minimal impact, with only four touches, and missed an opportunity to create a breakaway moment.

Semi Ajayi: 4 minutes [30, 40 caps]; Rating: N/A

Too little time on the pitch to warrant a rating.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen: Rating: 5.5/10

Eguavoen may question his decision to persist with Boniface and maintain a four-man defense against a non-threatening Libyan attack. He will need to consider changes in midfield for the return leg, possibly starting Onyedika and Dele-Bashiru to add more attacking impetus.

Looking ahead to the return leg in Benghazi on Tuesday, Eguavoen must determine how to break down what could be another stubborn Libyan defense.

