The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Cup Group D qualifier between Nigeria and Libya needed a late goal from substitute Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The Eagles had laboured for almost all the match but could not find a way past the Libyan defence and goalkeeper Murad Al Wuheeshi.
The win keeps Nigeria top of Group D with seven points from their first three matches after Benin walloped Rwanda 3-0. The Super Eagles travel to Benghazi on Tuesday, and another win almost guarantees a place at the 2025 tournament in Morocco.
ALSO READ: Nigeria vs Libya LIVE UPDATES: Resurgent Eagles target another home win in Uyo
More to come…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
|
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999