The Super Eagles return to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, seeking to extend their unbeaten start to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Fresh from a resounding 3-0 victory in their last outing at the venue, Nigeria aims to build momentum against Libya.

Libya’s Meditanerean Knights, meanwhile, are desperate to end their 12-year AFCON absence.

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic’s side sits bottom of Group D with just one point and must quickly turn their campaign around.

Nigeria boasts an impressive record in AFCON qualifying matches, losing only one of their last 14 outings.

The Super Eagles finished as runners-up in the last AFCON edition and will look to capitalise on their strong form.

Libya’s last AFCON appearance dates back to 2012, and they face an uphill battle to revive their qualifying hopes.

Friday’s encounter presents a crucial opportunity for the Mediterranean Knights to revive their campaign.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES.

Kickoff at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo is 5.00 p.m.

All is set for the AFCON qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo

A minute of silence for the journalist that lost his life.. and the game is officially underway

Throw in for Libya..

Onyeka with an interception that gifts Libya a goal kick

A long ball to Ademola Lookman but the Atalanta man unable to get the ball

Free kick for Nigeria but the Libya makes a quick catch off the header by captain William Troost-Ekong

10 minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Libya

Chance… Alex Iwobi forces safe off the Libyan goalkeeper as the Super Eagles come close to breaking the deadlock

Boniface blocked as he makes a run into the Libya box after receiving a pass from Frank Onyeka

Referee waves off what looked like a valid penalty for Nigeria

Lookman tries a ball across the face of goal but the Libya stops the ball from getting to the on rushing Victor Boniface

Boniface disposed of the ball in the Libya box

Bruno Onyeamachi strikes the ball but blocked for a corner kick for the Super Eagles

Missed chance for Nigeria… Frank Onyeka fires a shot that was parried by the keeper to the path of William Troost-Ekong but the captain fluffed the chance as he kicks the ball over the bar

Boniface disposed of the ball again by the Libyans in their box

Another close chance for Nigeria but the ball rolls out for a second corner kick for the Super Eagles

Simon Moses with a another dazzling move on the wings but his final cross unable to connect to teammates

Another great chance… Alex Iwobi with a shot inside the box but the Libya goalkeeper makes a point blank safe

The first half is gradually winding down. Nigeria 0-0 Libya

With Benin Republic leading Rwanda by a lone goal in the other Group D tie, the Squirrels are leading the table ahead of the Super Eagles

Three minutes added time

Half Time: Nigeria 0-0 Libya

We are back for the second half

The Super Eagles get the second half underway

First corner in the second half for the Super Eagles

The Libya goalkeeper is down and being attended to by medics after colliding with Victor Boniface

Game back underway

Good cross by Bruno Onyeamachi but Alex Iwobi heads over the bar

Iwobi fluffs another great chance as his effort goes over the bar

60 minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 Libya

Coach Eguavoen makes his first change as he pulls out Frank Onyeka for Samuel Chukwueze

Ademola Lookman wins a free kick for Nigeria in a promising situation

The Libya coach opts for a triple substitution

Moses Simon with a casual free kick straight into the hands of the goal keeper

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

