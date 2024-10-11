The Super Eagles return to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, seeking to extend their unbeaten start to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Fresh from a resounding 3-0 victory in their last outing at the venue, Nigeria aims to build momentum against Libya.
Libya’s Meditanerean Knights, meanwhile, are desperate to end their 12-year AFCON absence.
Head coach Milutin Sredojevic’s side sits bottom of Group D with just one point and must quickly turn their campaign around.
Nigeria boasts an impressive record in AFCON qualifying matches, losing only one of their last 14 outings.
|
The Super Eagles finished as runners-up in the last AFCON edition and will look to capitalise on their strong form.
Libya’s last AFCON appearance dates back to 2012, and they face an uphill battle to revive their qualifying hopes.
Friday’s encounter presents a crucial opportunity for the Mediterranean Knights to revive their campaign.
Stay tuned to PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES.
Kickoff at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo is 5.00 p.m.
All is set for the AFCON qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo
A minute of silence for the journalist that lost his life.. and the game is officially underway
Throw in for Libya..
Onyeka with an interception that gifts Libya a goal kick
A long ball to Ademola Lookman but the Atalanta man unable to get the ball
Free kick for Nigeria but the Libya makes a quick catch off the header by captain William Troost-Ekong
10 minutes gone: Nigeria 0-0 Libya
Chance… Alex Iwobi forces safe off the Libyan goalkeeper as the Super Eagles come close to breaking the deadlock
Boniface blocked as he makes a run into the Libya box after receiving a pass from Frank Onyeka
Referee waves off what looked like a valid penalty for Nigeria
Lookman tries a ball across the face of goal but the Libya stops the ball from getting to the on rushing Victor Boniface
Boniface disposed of the ball in the Libya box
Bruno Onyeamachi strikes the ball but blocked for a corner kick for the Super Eagles
Missed chance for Nigeria… Frank Onyeka fires a shot that was parried by the keeper to the path of William Troost-Ekong but the captain fluffed the chance as he kicks the ball over the bar
Boniface disposed of the ball again by the Libyans in their box
Another close chance for Nigeria but the ball rolls out for a second corner kick for the Super Eagles
Simon Moses with a another dazzling move on the wings but his final cross unable to connect to teammates
Another great chance… Alex Iwobi with a shot inside the box but the Libya goalkeeper makes a point blank safe
The first half is gradually winding down. Nigeria 0-0 Libya
With Benin Republic leading Rwanda by a lone goal in the other Group D tie, the Squirrels are leading the table ahead of the Super Eagles
Three minutes added time
Half Time: Nigeria 0-0 Libya
We are back for the second half
The Super Eagles get the second half underway
First corner in the second half for the Super Eagles
The Libya goalkeeper is down and being attended to by medics after colliding with Victor Boniface
Game back underway
Good cross by Bruno Onyeamachi but Alex Iwobi heads over the bar
Iwobi fluffs another great chance as his effort goes over the bar
60 minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 Libya
Coach Eguavoen makes his first change as he pulls out Frank Onyeka for Samuel Chukwueze
Ademola Lookman wins a free kick for Nigeria in a promising situation
The Libya coach opts for a triple substitution
Moses Simon with a casual free kick straight into the hands of the goal keeper
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999