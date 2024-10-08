Ahead of the Super Eagles’ crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers double-header against Libya, Coach Austin Eguavoen has reassured Nigerians of a successful outing during the two fixtures in Uyo and Benin.

Since taking over as head coach, Eguavoen has made appreciable progress with the team, evident in their last international break where they recorded a win and a draw against Benin Republic and Rwanda, respectively.

“We’ve made progress, but fans should expect more during the October window,” Eguavoen stated in an interview with thenff.com.

Regarding Libya’s challenge, he noted, “Yes, they’re struggling now, but they can still rise. They have a couple of games to play. Their way, our way, their position, our position – they’ll come here to fight, but we’ll focus on the game ahead.”

Nigeria currently tops Group D with four points, narrowly ahead of Benin Republic with three points.

Eguavoen emphasised that the team’s focus is on the home game, scheduled for Friday, 11 October, in Uyo.

“Not the away game, our focus right now is the game in front of us. Our boys will fight for those three points; every second counts. We know what it means to get the job done. It may be tough, but with the boys we have and the team spirit, nobody is injured now, they will deliver.”

Osimhen’s absence

The Super Eagles will be without Victor Osimhen due to injury, but Eguavoen remains optimistic.

“It’s a collective effort, a team sport, not individuals. We can understand the impact Osimhen has, but we have other players who can step into his shoes. He isn’t here physically, but I’m 100% sure he’s here spiritually with us.”

Historically, Nigeria dominates the head-to-head record against Libya, with three wins and a draw in four meetings, scoring eight goals and conceding just two.

Their last encounter was in 2018, where Nigeria won both AFCON qualifiers.

With a strong squad and positive momentum, the Super Eagles are poised to secure vital wins against Libya.

Camp update

The Super Eagles camp in Uyo welcomed additional players on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of players to nine (at the time of this report).

Victor Boniface, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, and Benjamin Tanimu joined goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie, who reported for duty on Monday.

More players are expected to arrive soon, with a full complement anticipated before the first training session, scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The session will be open to the media and the public.

