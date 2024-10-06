The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday five games on Sunday, 6 October witnessed a modest 13 goals scored across seven home wins and one draw.

Notably, no away wins were recorded, starkly contrasting the previous weekend’s results.

Rivers United win South-Southern Derby

Rivers United secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Akwa United in the South-Southern derby clash in Port Harcourt, extending their unbeaten run to five games.

Finidi George’s men now top the table with 13 points, thanks to Stephen Manyo’s and Ndifreke Effiong’s goals.

The game was evenly matched until Manyo broke the deadlock in the 30th minute.

However, Akwa United’s Friday Apollo equalised two minutes into the second half, scoring less than two minutes after replacing Chiamaka Madu in the 46th minute.

Just when it seemed the game would end in a draw, substitute Effiong stunned his former club with an 85th-minute winner.

Kwara United Stun Remo Stars

10-man Remo Stars suffered a 1-0 loss to Kwara United at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

Sani Faisal’s 47th-minute red card shifted the momentum in favour of the hosts.

With Remo Stars readjusting to the new order, AbdulRaheem Shola scored the decisive goal in the 62nd minute, handing Kwara United the maximum points.

This loss dropped Remo Stars from the top spot to second place.

Ahmed Musa stars in Kano Pillars’ win

Super Eagles’ former captain, Ahmed Musa, once again showcased his skills in the NPFL, leading Kano Pillars to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sunshine Stars.

Musa’s brace secured the win for the Sai Masu Gida side, extending their position in the league.

Musa first broke the deadlock in the fifth minute with a sublime finish and doubled the lead in the 52nd minute.

He also had the opportunity to complete his hat-trick but missed a penalty in the 70th minute, earned after Sunshine defender Ogechukwu Ogbu was sent off for infringing on Musa.

Enyimba’s dominant display

Enyimba thrashed Katsina United 3-0, with three first-half goals from Ekene Awazie, Ifeanyi Ihemekwele, and Kalu Nweke. This convincing win extended Enyimba’s winning streak to two games. The scoreline in Aba was also the biggest win in the matchday 5 fixtures in the NPFL.

Other results

Heartland recorded their first win of the season, defeating Nigeria Tornadoes 2-0 in Owerri. This victory brought relief to coach Emmanuel Amunike, whose credentials were being questioned after failing to win any of his first four matches with the Naze Millionaires.

In other matches, Nasarawa United and Bayelsa United played out a barren draw, while Rangers won the Oriental derby 1-0 against Abia Warriors in Enugu.

The NPFL table now sees Rivers United leading, followed closely by Remo Stars. The league’s momentum continues to build, with exciting matchups on the horizon.

