The Premier League saw exciting matches on Saturday, with Nigerian players making significant contributions as they head into the international break
While Wilfred Ndidi was on the winning side, it wasn’t the same for the trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.
Here’s is a roundup of some of Saturday’s Premier League games…
Leicester City 1-0 Bournemouth
Ndidi played a crucial role as Leicester City secured their first win of the season against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.
|
Facundo Buonanotte’s decisive 10-yard strike sealed the victory in the 59th minute, following impressive link-up play between Jamie Vardy and James Justin.
Ndidi received a yellow card in the 50th minute but remained composed for the remainder of the match.
Bournemouth thought they had equalised through Lewis Cook’s free-kick, but it was disallowed due to Evanilson’s offside position.
Manchester City 3-2 Fulham
Alex Iwobi featured for 77 minutes while Calvin Bassey was on for the full match for Fulham as they were edged 3-2 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium
City triumphed over the Cottagers thanks to Mateo Kovacic’s brace (22′, 43′) canceling out Andreas Pereira’s opener.
Jeremy Doku’s superb individual strike (67′) gave City a two-goal cushion.
Rodrigo Muniz’s late goal (88′) set up a tense finish, but City held on to extend their unbeaten run to 30 games, equalling their club record.
This victory also moved City within one point of the top of the Premier League table.
Arsenal 3-1 Southampton
Arsenal survived a scare to beat Southampton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.
Joe Aribo played the full 90 minutes for the Saints but couldn’t influence the outcome.
Cameron Archer stunned Arsenal with a brilliant opener in the 55th minute, but Kai Havertz equalised (63′) after capitalising on a defensive error.
Gabriel Martinelli (71′) and Bukayo Saka (85′) secured the win for the Gunners.
Arsenal’s victory moved them within one point of the top of the table.
West Ham 4-1 Ipswich
West Ham United dispatched Ipswich Town 4-1 at the London Stadium, securing their first home win.
Julen Lopetegui’s side took the lead through Michail Antonio (48 seconds), with Liam Delap responding for Ipswich just five minutes later.
Mohammed Kudus reclaimed the lead for West Ham with a close-range header (41′), before Jarrod Bowen’s low strike (57′) and Lucas Paqueta’s finish (65′) sealed all three points against the winless Suffolk side.
Brentford 5-3 Wolves
Brentford overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers in a thrilling 5-3 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Nathan Collins, Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock, and Fabio Carvalho scored for Brentford, while Matheus Cunha, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Rayan Ait-Nouri netted for Wolves.
READ ALSO: Four must-watch football matches this weekend
This victory marked Brentford’s first win since August, while Wolves remain one of four winless teams in the Premier League, sitting at the bottom of the table.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999