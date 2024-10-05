The Premier League saw exciting matches on Saturday, with Nigerian players making significant contributions as they head into the international break

While Wilfred Ndidi was on the winning side, it wasn’t the same for the trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.

Here’s is a roundup of some of Saturday’s Premier League games…

Leicester City 1-0 Bournemouth

Ndidi played a crucial role as Leicester City secured their first win of the season against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Facundo Buonanotte’s decisive 10-yard strike sealed the victory in the 59th minute, following impressive link-up play between Jamie Vardy and James Justin.

Ndidi received a yellow card in the 50th minute but remained composed for the remainder of the match.

Bournemouth thought they had equalised through Lewis Cook’s free-kick, but it was disallowed due to Evanilson’s offside position.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Manchester City 3-2 Fulham

Alex Iwobi featured for 77 minutes while Calvin Bassey was on for the full match for Fulham as they were edged 3-2 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

City triumphed over the Cottagers thanks to Mateo Kovacic’s brace (22′, 43′) canceling out Andreas Pereira’s opener.

Jeremy Doku’s superb individual strike (67′) gave City a two-goal cushion.

Rodrigo Muniz’s late goal (88′) set up a tense finish, but City held on to extend their unbeaten run to 30 games, equalling their club record.

This victory also moved City within one point of the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton

Arsenal survived a scare to beat Southampton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Joe Aribo played the full 90 minutes for the Saints but couldn’t influence the outcome.

Cameron Archer stunned Arsenal with a brilliant opener in the 55th minute, but Kai Havertz equalised (63′) after capitalising on a defensive error.

Gabriel Martinelli (71′) and Bukayo Saka (85′) secured the win for the Gunners.

Arsenal’s victory moved them within one point of the top of the table.

West Ham 4-1 Ipswich

West Ham United dispatched Ipswich Town 4-1 at the London Stadium, securing their first home win.

Julen Lopetegui’s side took the lead through Michail Antonio (48 seconds), with Liam Delap responding for Ipswich just five minutes later.

Mohammed Kudus reclaimed the lead for West Ham with a close-range header (41′), before Jarrod Bowen’s low strike (57′) and Lucas Paqueta’s finish (65′) sealed all three points against the winless Suffolk side.

Brentford 5-3 Wolves

Brentford overcame Wolverhampton Wanderers in a thrilling 5-3 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Nathan Collins, Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock, and Fabio Carvalho scored for Brentford, while Matheus Cunha, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Rayan Ait-Nouri netted for Wolves.

This victory marked Brentford’s first win since August, while Wolves remain one of four winless teams in the Premier League, sitting at the bottom of the table.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

