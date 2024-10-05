The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) returns this weekend with an array of thrilling matchups that promise to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

After an eventful four weeks, the league has already witnessed some unexpected results, setting the stage for more excitement in the coming weeks.

The NPFL so far

The 2024 NPFL season has been marked by surprising outcomes, with only Remo Stars and Rivers United conceding just one goal each, the least in the league.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars, Rivers United, Niger Tornadoes, and El-Kanemi Warriors remain unbeaten, showcasing their resilience and determination.

A total of 77 goals have been scored, with Remo Stars mn the pack with seven goals.

Heartland, on the other hand, have conceded the most goals, seven, highlighting their struggles in the early stages of the season under their new Manager Emmanuel Amunike.

Four games to watch this weekend

South-Southern Derby: Rivers United vs. Akwa United

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The South-south derby between Rivers United and Akwa United is one of the most anticipated games of the weekend.

Finidi George’s Rivers United have been having a peaceful yet impactful run in the league, facing top teams like Bendel Insurance, Heartland, Lobi Stars, and Enyimba.

Despite their impressive performance, Finidi’s men will face a tough test against Akwa United.

Rivers United have never lost to Akwa United in Port Harcourt, winning four out of their five meetings.

With Akwa United’s recent inconsistent performances which has seen them suffer two consecutive defeats in their last two games, Rivers United are favourite for the maximum points in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Heartland vs. Niger Tornadoes

The game between Niger Tornadoes and Heartland of Owerri promises to be an intense encounter.

Tornadoes have been on a high, winning their last two away games, conceding just two goals.

In contrast, Heartland has struggled to find form, losing three of their four games this season and conceding seven goals.

Their past records show that Tornadoes have never won or drawn in Owerri, losing all four of their previous visits.

Can Heartland redeem themselves and capitalise on Tornadoes’ poor away record in Owerri?

Perfect record on the line in Ilorin

Remo Stars have won all their games this season in the league but they face a daunting task in Ilorin this weekend, where they have historically struggled.

Kwara United, eager to bounce back from their opening-game defeat to Niger Tornadoes, will look to capitalise on Remo’s vulnerabilities.

Remo Stars have never won in Ilorin, losing two and drawing one of their three meetings with Kwara United.

Can the Sky Blue Stars break this jinx and maintain their perfect start to the season?

Ikorodu City eyes upset in Jos?

Ikorodu City will be seeking to emulate Niger Tornadoes’ success in Jos, where the Ikon Allah Boys secured maximum points against Plateau United.

The Lagos-based team must refocus and channel their energy into winning games to remain relevant in the league.

After four games without a win, Ikorodu City needs to rewrite their course and understand that winning games is key to their retention of their Premier League status.

From Port Harcourt to Ilorin and even Jos, this weekend’s matchups promise to deliver thrilling football action, as teams battle for supremacy in the NPFL.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

