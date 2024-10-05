Veteran players Victor Ezeji and Ifeanyi Udeze are thrilled to witness a new era in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

After decades of home dominance, the league is finally embracing a “win anywhere” mentality, reminiscent of top European leagues.

Ezeji, who played in the domestic league for over two decades, expressed excitement about this shift but emphasised the importance of fair officiating.

“We’ve seen promising starts before, but this current trend is truly encouraging. I urge referees to maintain their high standards and officiate fairly in all venues,” he said.

Udeze, a former Nigerian international, shares Ezeji’s optimism.

The former Super Eagles defender commended the NPFL and urged fans to uphold fair play at all match venues.

“In the league, the fans should be ready for any result based on the form of their teams. We need teams to play well and get the results anywhere. Kano Pillars have lost this year and no bad incident was recorded. This is what we want,” Udeze said.

In the top leagues in Europe, such as Spain, Germany, France, England, and Italy, matches are won on merits, and this can happen at any venue, either home or away.

Smaller teams can triumph over bigger ones, and cup competitions often see underdogs emerge victorious.

The 2008 English FA Cup final between Portsmouth and Cardiff, where Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu scored the winning goal, exemplifies this.

This unpredictability makes these leagues exciting, with determined smaller teams often carrying the day against bigger opponents.

In Nigeria, however, it was previously expected that any team playing at home would win, regardless of pedigree.

Changing narrative

Away wins, especially in the country’s top-flight league, were almost taboo, with fewer than five recorded in an entire season but this narrative is changing.

Last season saw 31 away wins, and the new season has already witnessed 10 away victories in just four match days.

“The new season has started with amazing results, moving Nigerian football forward.” the NPFL boss Gbenga Elegbeleye noted.

Notable away wins this season include Enyimba’s 3-1 victory over Heartland, Remo Stars’ 2-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors, and Rangers’ 1-0 win over Ikorodu United.

Mr Elegbeleye added, “We’re aware the season is long, but we’re positive. Teams should win anywhere without crisis, as seen abroad. What people see in the EPL, Serie A, and La Liga is now happening in the NPFL every week.”

He commended referees and urged fans to adhere to fair play.

After recording two remarkable away wins against Kano Pillars and El Kanemi Warriors, Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, showered praises on the organisers of the league.

“I am happy with our wins in two tough away centres and the prayer is for us to maintain this atmosphere to get the best in the league,” he said.

Coach Suberu Aliyu whose team, El-Kanemi Warriors, lost at home to Remo Stars also went on to record a 4-3 win over Nasarawa United in Lafia.

“The league is becoming very interesting every season. Kudos to the current NPFL board, a good team can win at any venue,” Aliyu said.

