The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF Annual General Assembly has approved a proposed 2025 budget of N17.6 billion as the federation gears up for a busy calendar next year.
This was one of the decisions adopted at the Annual General Assembly, held at the Unity Hall, Delta State Government House in Asaba which brought together key figures in Nigerian football.
Communique
The Congress through its communique assured the Federal Government of its commitment to securing the Super Eagles’ qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While the Super Eagles are holding the ace in the AFCON qualifying series with four points in their first two games in the campaign, the situation looks precarious in the quest for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
|
The Super Eagles are currently grouped with South Africa, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
With just three points from their first four games, the Super Eagles are second from the bottom in their group and would need a miracle to avoid back-to-back no show at the Mundial having also failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Meanwhile, in a show of support for Nigerian football’s representation at the global level, the assembly endorsed Amaju Pinnick’s quest to retain his seat on the FIFA Council.
Mr Pinnick’s continued presence on the council is seen as crucial for Nigeria’s interests in international football.
The assembly also emphasised the need to prioritise grassroots football and talent discovery nationwide, aligning with FIFA’s vision for global football growth.
This focus on youth development is expected to yield long-term benefits for Nigerian football.
READ ALSO: NFF appoints interim coach for Super Falcons, retains Eguavoen for Super Eagles
Furthermore, the assembly called on state governments to improve football infrastructure in their states, recognising the critical role that quality facilities play in developing the sport.
The NFF’s Financial Statements for the Year ended 2023 were approved, and PricewaterhouseCoopers’ tenure as the NFF’s external auditors was extended for another year.
The assembly commended the progress made in the various leagues and urged league bodies, referees’ associations, and football associations in states and the FCT to enhance officiating standards.
Despite the numerous challenges plaguing Nigerian football, including the Super Eagles and Super Falcons operating under interim coaches, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee, led by Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has received a unanimous vote of confidence.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999