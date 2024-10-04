Former France international Paul Pogba has received a significant reprieve after his four-year ban for doping was reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) according to reports from Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel and Fabrizio Romano.

The 31-year-old Juventus midfielder tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a banned substance that increases testosterone levels, following his team’s victory over Udinese in August 2023.

A second test confirmed the initial result, leading to the original four-year ban.

However, CAS has now halved the suspension, allowing Pogba to resume training with Juventus in January 2025 and return to competitive action in March.

Additionally, the initial €5,000 fine has been overturned.

Though he is yet to officially speak on the new development, Pogba has taken to social media to share a photo of his feet in football boots, a clear indication of his anticipated return to the pitch now that his four-year drug ban was been significantly reduced.

The image, which shows Pogba’s custom socks featuring the French flag and his initials “PP6,” is a powerful statement of his intent to make a comeback in the sport he loves.

The vibrant colours and personalised details on the socks reflect his unique style and individuality.

Many fans and pundits have interpreted the post as a sign of Pogba’s determination to prove himself and reclaim his place in the world of football.

Jinxed return

Pogba’s return to Juventus in 2022 on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United has been marred by injury issues and the doping ban.

He has managed just 12 appearances and 213 minutes of action.

Despite this setback, Pogba’s current contract with Juventus runs until 2026, and at 31, he still has the potential to compete at the highest level in Europe.

A 2018 World Cup winner with France, Pogba had been linked to the Saudi Pro League before the doping ban was officially announced.

With his reduced suspension, he may now have the opportunity to revive his career in Europe.

Pogba’s international credentials include 91 caps for France, highlighting his ability to perform on the biggest stage.

