All is set for the 2024 Annual General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation.
According to a press statement issued on Thursday, the AGM will be taking place in Asaba on Friday, with all delegates having arrived in the Delta State capital by the evening of Thursday.
The NFF Annual General Assembly is the biggest assemblage of football administrators and stakeholders in the country in a given year, and serves as the melting pot of interplay of ideas and eventual formulation of policies and rules and regulations that govern the administration and organisation of the game nationally for the succeeding one year.
The plenary welcomes chairmen and secretaries of Football Associations in the 36 States and the FCT, chairmen and secretaries of the Nigeria Premier Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and the Nationwide League One, as well as chairmen and secretaries of the referees’ association, players’ union and coaches’ association. This group makes up the Congress.
|
Members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management will be in attendance, with former NFF Presidents and General Secretaries also welcome.
The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, is set to be the special guest. Nigeria’s Member of the hallowed FIFA Council, Amaju Melvin Pinnick will be in attendance, as well as a representative of the West African Football Union (WAFU B) to witness proceedings.
READ ALSO: 2024 AMAA: ‘The Weekend’, ‘The Queenstown Kings’, ‘Jagun Jagun’ are top contenders
The Executive Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori will declare the General Assembly open, and a number of chieftains of the Delta State Government and some other dignitaries, alongside observers and representatives of the media, will witness the opening ceremony.
The venue is the Unity Hall of the Delta State Government House.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999