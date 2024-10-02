Ademola Lookman, Nigeria’s talented forward, stole the show with a goal and an assist, leading Atalanta to a convincing 3-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Lookman’s standout performance has earned him a place alongside Duván Zapata in Atalanta’s record books, as only the second player to score and assist in a single Champions League match, Opta data shows.

1+1 – Ademola #Lookman is only the 2nd player in the history of #Atalanta who has both scored a goal and provided an assist in the same #UEFAChampionsLeague match, after Duván Zapata (twice). All-rounder.#UCL #ShakhtarAtalanta pic.twitter.com/LARN1Xhedo — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 2, 2024

This impressive display echoed his heroics in last season’s UEFA Europa League, where he scored a decisive hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen to secure Atalanta’s title triumph.

Atalanta broke the deadlock midway through the first half, with Berat Djimsiti scoring from close range after Lookman’s cross caused chaos in the Shakhtar box.

The Nigerian star then scored his first Champions League goal in the 44th minute, capping off a beautifully crafted move involving Lazar Samardzic and Sead Kolasinac.

Throughout the match, Atalanta’s attacking prowess shone through, despite Gian Piero Gasperini’s side being hindered by injuries to key players, including Matteo Ruggeri, Marco Brescianini, and Gianluca Scamacca.

Wednesday’s win propels Atalanta to four points and a +3 goal difference after two games, cementing their position in the group.

In the other Champions League game already decided, Feyenoord earned a thrilling 3-2 win over La Liga side Girona to kick-start their campaign.

David Lopez opened the scoring for Girona with their first-ever Champions League goal, but Feyenoord responded with Quinten Timber forcing an own-goal from Yangel Herrera and 19-year-old Antoni Milambo scoring with a disguised finish.

Girona’s Bojan Miovski missed a penalty, and Donny van de Beek’s equaliser was ruled out for offside.

Van de Beek eventually scored his first goal in over two years, but Feyenoord sealed the win with Ladislav Krejci’s own goal in the 79th minute.

This victory marks a crucial turning point for Feyenoord in their Champions League journey.

