Nigeria’s Victor Boniface made history on Tuesday night, scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal in Bayer Leverkusen‘s slim 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

The 23-year-old’s effort from close range proved decisive, as Milan’s frustration grew with missed opportunities, including an Alvaro Morata miss and a crossbar denial.

This defeat follows Milan’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool in their opener, despite winning three consecutive Serie A games, including the Milan Derby.

Leverkusen, who completed a Bundesliga and German Cup double last season, continue their strong form.

Xabi Alonso’s side previously won 4-0 against Feyenoord in the Champions League and held Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw last weekend in the Bundesliga.

Other results

Elsewhere, Arsenal secured their first Champions League win this season, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

First half goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka saw the Gunners cruising to a crucial victory over the French giants.

This victory moves Arsenal to four points in the league phase, following their opening draw at Atalanta.

Despite playing away from home, Manchester City dominated Slovan Bratislava 4-0, with Phil Foden scoring his first goal of the season and Erling Haaland also on target.

Big wins

Also on Tuesday, Robert Lewandowski’s brace led Barcelona to a resounding 5-0 victory over Young Boys.

Raphinha and Inigo Martinez added to the score before halftime, with Lewandowski’s second goal sealing the win.

Barcelona’s emphatic victory follows their disappointing loss to Monaco.

They now look forward to a high-profile clash with Bayern Munich on matchday three.

Young Boys, meanwhile, face free-flowing Inter next, having conceded eight goals without reply in their first two matches.

Inter were ruthless in their own game as they hammered FK Crvena Zvezda 4-0

Borussia Dortmund recorded the biggest win of the night with their 7-1 annihilation of Celtic with Kareem Adeyemi bagging a brace in the one-sided encounter.

With these results, the Champions League table begins to take shape, setting the stage for thrilling matchups in the upcoming weeks.

