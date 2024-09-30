Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has named Taiwo Afolabi and forwards Harmony Chidi and Peace Effiong in his U-17 women’s roster for this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals in the Dominican Republic, kicking off on 16 October.

The prolific Chidi scored 13 of the team’s record-setting 25 goals in the qualifying series. The 2022 edition bronze medallists in India barnstormed their way past the Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, and Liberia in the qualifiers.

Petite Afolabi will lead the midfield alongside Faridat Abdulwahab, Shakirat Moshood, and Ayomide Rotimi, while first-choice goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma will have Sylvia Echefu and Elizabeth Boniface pushing her to her best all the time.

Taiwo Adegoke leads six other defenders, with Harmony Chidi leading six other forwards, including Peace Effiong.

Nigeria will compete in Group A of the 16-nation finals alongside host nation, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and New Zealand.

The team will depart Nigeria aboard a Turkish Airlines flight on Tuesday, 1 October, for a two-week training tour in Santo Domingo, the capital city of the Dominican Republic, ahead of the tournament’s commencement. They will kick off their tournament against New Zealand on 16 October, at 4 pm, Nigerian time.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Elizabeth Boniface (Sunshine Queens); Sylvia Echefu (Confluence Queens)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Defenders: Prisca Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Jumai Adebayo (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies); Rokibat Azeez (New Generation Academy); Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Vivian Ekezie (Heartland Queens); Ololade Isiaka (Abia Angels)

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Faridat Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons); Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Muinat Rotimi (Nakamura Football Academy)

Forwards: Oghenemairo Obruthe (City Sports); Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Kudirat Arogundade (Green Foot); Ramotalahi Kareem (Honey Badgers); Aishat Animashaun (Naija Ratels); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels); Blessing Ifitezue (Delta Queens)

Groupings

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria

Group B: Spain, USA, Korea Republic, Colombia

Group C: Korea DPR, Mexico, Kenya, England

Group D: Japan, Poland, Brazil, Zambia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

