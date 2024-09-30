There was always going to be something to lose for both Remo Stars and Enugu Rangers on Sunday in a Matchday 4 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter in Ikenne.

Remo Stars were unbeaten and had not conceded a goal in the three matches, while Rangers, defending NPFL champions, were also unbeaten in the league.

The thrilling encounter ended 2-1 in favour of Remo Stars with post-match drama, as both coaches exchanged pointed remarks after the game.

Enugu Rangers, fresh off their victory against Ikorodu City last Wednesday, could not replicate that success, falling to Remo Stars on Sunday. Despite this loss, Remo Stars conceded their first goal of the season, signalling a tight contest.

Alex Oyowah opened the scoring for Remo Stars in the 51st minute, and Kenechukwu Agu equalised for Rangers from the penalty spot in the 56th minute. However, Remo Stars quickly regained the lead with a goal from Raymond Tochukwu just five minutes later, which they held on to till the end, sealing a fourth consecutive league win.

While the game itself was intense, the post-match reactions of both coaches, Fidelis Ilechukwu of Enugu Rangers and Daniel Ogunmodede of Remo Stars, erstwhile friends and assistant coaches in the Super Eagles setup, stole the spotlight.

Ilechukwu’s frustration

Ilechukwu expressed his disappointment during the post-match press conference, criticising Remo Stars for not upholding fair play during the game. He stated that his friend and national team colleague, Ogunmodede (Ijaball), proved too desperate for a win.

“I’m disappointed in Ijaball today. A big disappointment. In football, you have to value humanity. You don’t win by all means,” said Ilechukwu. “You told your player to disregard fair play just to win. We didn’t win the league like that. In football, we value life because it’s a marathon. If we don’t win here, we can win somewhere else. I don’t want friends who want to win at any cost.”

Rangers Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu 's explosive interview after the defeat to Remo Stars. "I don't want to have a friend that wants to win by all means. I'm disappointed with Ijaball". He said

Ogunmodede’s response

In response, Ogunmodede brushed off Ilechukwu’s comments, saying it was natural for his friend to be upset after the loss. He emphasised that their friendship remained intact, despite the tension.

“It’s normal. I don’t expect him to be happy,” Ogunmodede said. “If he’s happy, then he’s no longer my friend, and it means he isn’t dedicated to his job. Just like I was extremely sad in Enugu last time, now it’s his turn. Let him feel the sadness, and he’ll come back. Nothing takes away our friendship.”

This spat can be viewed against the backdrop of the angst between Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta. They were drawn into heated words after Arsenal forced City to a 2-2 result recently at the Etihad.

Remo Stars remain the early frontrunner in the 2024/25 NPFL season with a perfect record of 12 points, while Rangers are down in 12th place with four points from three matches.

Both coaches are set to reunite during the international break in October, where they will join Coach Austin Eguavoen for national team duties.

