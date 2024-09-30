Ex-Super Eagles defender and former English Premier League star Sam Sodje has strongly condemned the prevalence of paedophiles among coaches who are in charge of young people across Nigeria, including Delta State where he hails from.

In a press statement on Monday, Sodje, who played for top clubs like Brentford, Reading, West Bromwich Albion, and Charlton Athletic, expressed sadness over coaches sexually abusing young children entrusted to their care.

“Sports is a powerful tool that lifts millions out of poverty worldwide, but the current economic hardships have led parents to encourage their children’s participation without proper background checks on coaches,” Sodje said.

He emphasised that this haste often results in coaches with questionable character and motives, prioritising sexual abuse over coaching.

Through his “Life After Sports” initiative, Sodje has travelled extensively across various parts of the country, hearing numerous stories of coaches engaging in sexual abuse.

He demands urgent action, calling for coaches involved in such immoral acts to be named, shamed, prosecuted, and punished similarly to pedophiles in Europe, America, and other regions.

Sodje urged parents to conduct thorough background checks on coaches before entrusting their children to them.

“Parents must ensure due diligence through sports associations, protecting children from these unscrupulous coaches with high inclinations for immorality and sexual abuse,” he stressed.

Additionally, Sodje called on sports administrators to ensure coaches undergo proper character assessments.

“Administrators must carry out thorough vetting, disengage bad eggs, and ban them from working with children to safeguard our innocent boys and girls,” he emphasised.

By speaking out, Sodje aims to raise awareness and drive change, ensuring young athletes can excel in their talents without fear of abuse.

He reiterated the need for collective action, saying, “We must call a spade a spade and stop these shenanigans before they spiral out of control.”

As a former footballer, Sodje declared his readiness to lead the fight against this ugly practice.

