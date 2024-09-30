The Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board, Gbenga Elegbeleye, has expressed delight over the number of away wins and draws recorded so far in the new season which only entered its 4th Match Day at the weekend.

The league boss said the new season has started with amazing results that will move the country’s football forward.

After the two matches played on Saturday in Match Day 4, a total of 10 away wins have been recorded, with 11 away draws before the start of Sunday’s games.

On Match Day 1, Enyimba defeated Heartland 3-1 away, Remo Stars stunned Abia Warriors 2-0 in Umahia while Niger Tornadoes also piped Kwara United 2-1 in Ilorin.

Rangers defeated Ikorodu United 1-0 in Lagos in the only away win of Match Day 2 while Remo Stars again registered another 2-0 away win in Kano, Niger Tornadoes beat Plateau United 2-1 in Minna, El-Kanemi defeated Nasarawa United 4-3 just as Rivers United also recorded 1-0 win in Makurdi against Lobi Stars.

On Saturday, Nasarawa United defeated Ikorodu City 2-1 while Sunshine Stars of Akure defeated Akwa United 2-1 in Uyo.

Positive development

Mr Elegbeleye stated that this string of away results was a positive development in the domestic league.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said: “Some games are still pending and so we might still have more away results in the review when teams involved in continental games honour their postponed matches.

“I am very happy with this development. Win at home syndrome is a thing of the past and so any good team can win anywhere. Pillars have lost in Kano and just on Saturday, Akwa United lost in Uyo. It is football.

“What people see in the top leagues like the EPL, Serie A and La Liga is now happening in the NPFL every week.”

Mr Elegbeleye commended the referees for so far doing a good job and urged them to continue just as he also admonished fans to adhere to fair play rules at all times.

“Fans should understand a good team can win anywhere and so we frown against hooliganism at our league centres,” the league boss added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

