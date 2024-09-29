The University of Developmental Studies (UDS) emerged the winners of the men’s football event of the 11th All-African Universities Games (FASU), following their 3-0 victory over the University of Lagos, UNILAG Marines at the UNILAG sports complex on Sunday morning.

With this result, UDS, who finished third in 2022 in Kenyatta, will represent Africa at the World University Games football event in November.

Ezedeen Alhassan was the man of the moment for the Northern Ghana-based University, scoring a brace to become the highest goalscorer in the tournament with six goals.

Alhassan broke the deadlock in the 25th minute after he produced a shot that beat UNILAG’s goalkeeper, Valour-Peters Micheal.

And in the 33rd minute, a defensive gaffe by UNILAG from Alhassan’s corner kick allowed Sani Dam-Makui to tap in from the six-yard box.

Meanwhile, the UNILAG team’s search for a goal went up a notch in the second half. Adebambo Isiaka’s free-kick was parried by goalkeeper Emmanuel Edo. Two minutes later, another free kick was straight at Edo.

UNILAG coach made a tactical substitution with Adebambo for Somtochukwu Obi in the 65th minute. But the Ghanaians solidified the lead in the 85th minute, following Alhassan’s finish from a lofted pass from the midfield.

Reactions

Speaking post-match, the USD coach, Whyte Samuel-Jojo, told journalists that what worked for the team was their focus and understanding of their opponent.

“I can’t express the joy I’m feeling right now; it’s beyond the sky.

“They are the same opponents we played against in the first game, but when we saw their midfield was without one of their midfielders (Samad), we knew we would outrun them in the middle.

“We prepared them and psyched them well, as we brought 17 players and in total winnable athletes. We will up our preparation and make Africa proud, as we have no time to rest.”

The UNILAG coach, Ogunsemore Macpherson Akindele, said injuries and fatigue caused their defeat.

“Actually, I am always an advocate of football that will give time for players to recover. We play on a daily basis, which isn’t good for the players. There must be a time of rest of up to 48 hours for the players.

“We played them in the first opening match, but they played with different tactics. We were meant to play a compact midfield, but all this goes down to a lack of enough rest.”

