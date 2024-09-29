The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) kicked off its new season on time, with clubs eager to compete for the coveted title. In the first 28 matches, 55 goals have been scored, while there have been 10 away wins, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling season.

While the familiar rhythm of the competition continues, recent developments have breathed new life into the league. According to Paul Bassey, the Akwa United chairman, football stakeholders are optimistic about the prospects for the season.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Bassey pointed out several key improvements.

Improved prize money and sponsorship

Bassey noted the significant rise in prize money, highlighting its impact on the competition. “In 2021, I won the league but didn’t receive any prize money. However, Enyimba won ₦100 million in 2023, and Rangers secured ₦150 million last season.”

This increase, along with new sponsors, has bolstered the NPFL’s financial standing.

Television coverage and exposure

The league’s television exposure has grown, with at least four live matches broadcast weekly. Bassey emphasised the role of television coverage in attracting sponsors and investors, stating, “It exposes the league to potential sponsors.” Financial partners like GTI have come on board, providing much-needed support for the clubs.

Enhanced refereeing and competition

Bassey commended the league for its improved referee standards and heightened competition. “Last year was better than two years ago, and this season promises to be even better,” he said, citing notable performances such as Remo Stars’ win over Abia Warriors and Enyimba’s victory against Heartland.

Challenges and future prospects

While acknowledging the positive strides, Bassey admitted that the NPFL faces ongoing challenges, particularly those stemming from Nigeria’s political and economic climate. However, he remains optimistic about the league’s future and growth potential. “We have quality players; roughly 40 to 50 move abroad each season,“ he noted, emphasising the need for continued patience and perseverance to nurture the league’s development.

The NPFL’s resurgence is a testament to collaboration and investment. As Bassey affirmed, “The league is becoming better.” With sustained support and continued development, the NPFL is poised to re-establish itself as one of Africa’s premier football leagues, showcasing Nigeria’s football talent to the world.

As the league progresses, stakeholders and fans will be eager to see if these improvements continue and propel the NPFL toward greater success.

