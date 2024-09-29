Nasarawa United FC defeated Ikorodu United 2-1 on Saturday in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) game in Lagos.

This Matchday 4 defeat marked the second consecutive home loss for the league debutants. On Wednesday, defending champions Enugu Rangers pipped Ikorodu City by a lone goal before their home fans.

Playing their second home game of the season, Ikorodu City came out strong against fellow elite league returnee, Solid Miners. However, Ikorodu City’s bright start was undone by a moment of brilliance from Solid Miners’ captain, Anas Yusuf, who opened the scoring in the 44th minute.

Ikorodu City levelled up in the third minute of the added time in the first half through striker Thankgod Chilaka’s header from a great pass from captain Waliu Ojetoye.

The ‘Oga Boys’ returned to the pitch in the second half with a high-pressing game but could not break down Nasarawa United’s defensive structure until the visitors scored the winning goal.

Kabiru Balogun scored a free kick in the 66th minute to put his side in the lead as the Bright Ozebagbe-tutored side watched on helplessly.

Nasarawa United’s coach, Kabiru Dogo, told NAN after the match that the team’s efforts earned the win.

“We seriously needed this win, and God knows how important it was for the team.

“We were almost down before the match, but I had to tell my young team to take it easy because they are just coming from the lower league.

“The boys today took to the instructions and played well, and I know this win will be a sort of morale booster for the team.

“The government of Nasarawa State also deserves praise for motivating the team,” he said.

In the other match on Saturday, Sunshine Stars recorded their 10th away win from 30 matches of the nascent 2024/25 season with a 2-1 win over Akwa United.

Remo Stars lead the NPFL table with nine points, with Sunshine Stars up to second with seven points from four matches, while Rivers United are third with seven points from three matches. Remo Stars welcome Enugu Rangers to Ikenne on Sunday while Finidi George’s Rivers United host his former side Enyimba, in Port Harcourt.

NAN

