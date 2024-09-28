The Premier League‘s latest round of fixtures served up a mixed bag for Nigeria’s international stars, with some impressing and others faltering.

Amidst the ups and downs, Liverpool emerged as the biggest winners, displacing Manchester City at the top of the table and injecting new life into the early title chase.

The Reds moved to the top of the table after a hard-fought 2-1 win over struggling Wolves on Saturday.

Despite an unconvincing performance, the Reds secured three points thanks to Ibrahima Konate’s timely header from Diogo Jota’s cross on the stroke of half-time.

Mohamed Salah sealed the victory with a 61st-minute penalty, awarded after Jota was fouled, to hand Arne Slot’s men all three points.

The win capitalised on Manchester City’s earlier draw with Newcastle, catapulting Liverpool to the summit.

Elsewhere, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey played pivotal roles as Fulham secured a nervy 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Raul Jimenez’s contentious penalty, his 50th goal in the English top flight, sealed the win for Fulham.

The spot-kick was awarded after a lengthy VAR check, which ended with referee Josh Smith viewing the pitch-side monitor and confirming the foul.

Ola Aina featured for the entire match for Forest, while Taiwo Awoniyi played only the first half.

Wilfred Ndidi bagged an assist and later scored an own goal as Arsenal edged Leicester City 4-2.

The 95th-minute own goal from Ndidi and a 99th-minute goal from Kai Havertz gave the Gunners victory in the six-goal thriller.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard put the Gunners up 2-0 before James Justin scored twice to equalise for Leicester.

Arsenal are now level on 14 points with Manchester City.

In other matches

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer made history by becoming the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match, leading Chelsea to a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Palmer’s impressive haul included a wonderful free-kick in the 31st minute and a tap-in from Nicolas Jackson’s delivery in the 21st minute.

Everton recorded their first win of the season, overcoming Crystal Palace 2-1 at Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil’s two goals sealed the comeback victory for the Toffees.

Brentford etched their name in the Premier League record books but settled for a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Bryan Mbeumo’s 37-second goal made them the first team to score in the first minute of three consecutive matches, but Tomas Soucek’s equaliser denied them maximum points.

