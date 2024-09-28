Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored his first goals for Galatasaray, netting a stunning first-half brace in their Turkish Super Lig clash against Kasimpasa on Saturday.

Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a clinical finish, and eight minutes later, he doubled Galatasaray’s lead with an exquisite strike.

Mauro Icardi joined the goal scoring fray, adding a third for the hosts in the 34th minute.

Though the visitors pulled one back afterwards, Galatasaray’s dominance remained evident.

Despite appearing injured, Osimhen persevered and finished the first half alongside his teammates, having initially signaled to the bench for substitution.

This impressive display marks Osimhen’s first goals for Galatasaray, building on his three assists since joining from Napoli.

Last season, the 25-year-old played 25 Serie A games for Napoli, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists.

Osimhen’s impressive résumé also includes a successful stint at Lille in France and Charleroi in Belgium where the Nigerian distinguished himself as lethal forward.

