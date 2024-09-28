The 2024/25 football season is in full swing, and fans are set for a weekend packed with thrilling encounters.
In the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), there’s an exciting clash in Ikenne, Ogun State, featuring two national coaches. Elsewhere, Real Madrid faces their first Madrid derby of the season, while Manchester United and Tottenham seek much-needed victories.
Here are the four must-watch matches this weekend:
Remo Stars vs. Enugu Rangers
Venue: Remo Stars Stadium
Time: 17:30, 29 September
Two of last season’s NPFL top teams face off in what promises to be a pulsating match. Remo Stars boast a perfect record of nine points and have yet to concede a goal. Meanwhile, Rangers, who started with a draw, secured their first win of the season midweek in Lagos against Ikorodu City to give them four points from two matches.
Both teams are managed by national team coaches Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede, adding an extra layer of intrigue. Despite missing key midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye, the Rangers will look to hold firm against Remo’s attack.
Will Remo continue their unbeaten run, or can Rangers snatch a point?
Form:
Remo Stars: W-W-W-L-W
Enugu Rangers: W-L-W-D-D
28/02/24 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Remo Stars
08/10/23 NPF Remo Stars 2 – 1 Enugu Rangers
15/05/22 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 0 Enugu Rangers
26/01/22 NPF Enugu Rangers 0 – 0 Remo Stars
27/03/19 NPF Remo Stars 0 – 0 Enugu Rangers
Prediction: Remo Stars 2-1 Enugu Rangers
Manchester United vs. Tottenham
Venue: Old Trafford
Time: 16:30, 29 September
Eric ten Hag’s Manchester United hosts Tottenham, both teams eager to turn their seasons around. After a turbulent start and major summer investments, United is under pressure. Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham has won three straight matches, but he faces injury concerns with Son Heung-Min.
Both sides have seven points, but United’s recent form has been shaky. Missing key players like Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof, Ten Hag face another tough test.
Can Tottenham’s high-flying attack take advantage of United’s vulnerabilities?
Form:
Manchester United: D-D-W-W-L
Tottenham: W-W-W-L-L
Head-to-head
14/01/24 PRL Man. United 2 – 2 Tottenham
19/08/23 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. United
27/04/23 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 Man. United
19/10/22 PRL Man. United 2 – 0 Tottenham
12/03/22 PRL Man. United 3 – 2 Tottenham
Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Tottenham
Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
Venue: Allianz Arena
Time: 17:30, 28 September
Bayern Munich, under Vincent Kompany, has started the season in stellar form, scoring 14 goals in four matches. However, they face a tough challenge against Bayer Leverkusen, who held Bayern to a 2-2 draw last season.
Both teams are in top form, with Bayern’s Harry Kane and Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface making headlines. This match could have massive implications for the Bundesliga title race.
Form:
Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-W
Bayer Leverkusen: W-W-W-L-W
Head-to-head
10/02/24 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 3 – 0 Bayern Munich
15/09/23 BUN Bayern Munich 2 – 2 Bayer Leverkusen
19/03/23 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 1 Bayern Munich
30/09/22 BUN Bayern Munich 4 – 0 Bayer Leverkusen
05/03/22 BUN Bayern Munich 1 – 1 Bayer Leverkusen
Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid
Venue: Estádio Metropolitano
Time: 20:00, 29 September
The Madrid derby is always a heated affair, and this edition promises to be no different. Real Madrid come into the match with a perfect start to the season, while Atletico Madrid are just two points behind.
With Kylian Mbappe out injured, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to adjust his tactics, potentially deploying Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo up front. On the other side, Diego Simeone’s Atletico will look to control the midfield and hit Real Madrid on the counter.
Form:
Atletico Madrid: W-D-W-W-W
Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-W
Head-to-head
04/02/24 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid
18/01/24 CDR Atletico Madrid 4 – 2 Real Madrid
10/01/24 SUC Real Madrid 5 – 3 Atletico Madrid
24/09/23 LAL Atletico Madrid 3 – 1 Real Madrid
25/02/23 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-2 Real Madrid
