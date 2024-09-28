The 2024/25 football season is in full swing, and fans are set for a weekend packed with thrilling encounters.

In the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), there’s an exciting clash in Ikenne, Ogun State, featuring two national coaches. Elsewhere, Real Madrid faces their first Madrid derby of the season, while Manchester United and Tottenham seek much-needed victories.

Here are the four must-watch matches this weekend:

Remo Stars vs. Enugu Rangers

Venue: Remo Stars Stadium

Time: 17:30, 29 September

Two of last season’s NPFL top teams face off in what promises to be a pulsating match. Remo Stars boast a perfect record of nine points and have yet to concede a goal. Meanwhile, Rangers, who started with a draw, secured their first win of the season midweek in Lagos against Ikorodu City to give them four points from two matches.

Both teams are managed by national team coaches Fidelis Ilechukwu and Daniel Ogunmodede, adding an extra layer of intrigue. Despite missing key midfielder Kazeem Ogunleye, the Rangers will look to hold firm against Remo’s attack.

Will Remo continue their unbeaten run, or can Rangers snatch a point?

Form:

Remo Stars: W-W-W-L-W

Enugu Rangers: W-L-W-D-D

28/02/24 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 0 Remo Stars

08/10/23 NPF Remo Stars 2 – 1 Enugu Rangers

15/05/22 NPF Remo Stars 1 – 0 Enugu Rangers

26/01/22 NPF Enugu Rangers 0 – 0 Remo Stars

27/03/19 NPF Remo Stars 0 – 0 Enugu Rangers

Prediction: Remo Stars 2-1 Enugu Rangers

Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Venue: Old Trafford

Time: 16:30, 29 September

Eric ten Hag’s Manchester United hosts Tottenham, both teams eager to turn their seasons around. After a turbulent start and major summer investments, United is under pressure. Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham has won three straight matches, but he faces injury concerns with Son Heung-Min.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Both sides have seven points, but United’s recent form has been shaky. Missing key players like Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof, Ten Hag face another tough test.

Can Tottenham’s high-flying attack take advantage of United’s vulnerabilities?

Form:

Manchester United: D-D-W-W-L

Tottenham: W-W-W-L-L

Head-to-head

14/01/24 PRL Man. United 2 – 2 Tottenham

19/08/23 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. United

27/04/23 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 Man. United

19/10/22 PRL Man. United 2 – 0 Tottenham

12/03/22 PRL Man. United 3 – 2 Tottenham

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Tottenham

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Venue: Allianz Arena

Time: 17:30, 28 September

Bayern Munich, under Vincent Kompany, has started the season in stellar form, scoring 14 goals in four matches. However, they face a tough challenge against Bayer Leverkusen, who held Bayern to a 2-2 draw last season.

Both teams are in top form, with Bayern’s Harry Kane and Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface making headlines. This match could have massive implications for the Bundesliga title race.

Form:

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen: W-W-W-L-W

Head-to-head

10/02/24 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 3 – 0 Bayern Munich

15/09/23 BUN Bayern Munich 2 – 2 Bayer Leverkusen

19/03/23 BUN Bayer Leverkusen 2 – 1 Bayern Munich

30/09/22 BUN Bayern Munich 4 – 0 Bayer Leverkusen

05/03/22 BUN Bayern Munich 1 – 1 Bayer Leverkusen

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Venue: Estádio Metropolitano

Time: 20:00, 29 September

The Madrid derby is always a heated affair, and this edition promises to be no different. Real Madrid come into the match with a perfect start to the season, while Atletico Madrid are just two points behind.

With Kylian Mbappe out injured, Carlo Ancelotti is expected to adjust his tactics, potentially deploying Vinicius Junior and Rodrigo up front. On the other side, Diego Simeone’s Atletico will look to control the midfield and hit Real Madrid on the counter.

Form:

Atletico Madrid: W-D-W-W-W

Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-W

Head-to-head

04/02/24 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid

18/01/24 CDR Atletico Madrid 4 – 2 Real Madrid

10/01/24 SUC Real Madrid 5 – 3 Atletico Madrid

24/09/23 LAL Atletico Madrid 3 – 1 Real Madrid

25/02/23 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico Madrid

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-2 Real Madrid

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

