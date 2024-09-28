Nigerian-born Dutch environmental rights activist Sunny Ofehe has revealed former Super Eagles coach Clemens Westerhof and legendary players Mike Obiku and Samson Siasia have put aside their past differences.

Mr Ofehe made this disclosure via a post on his Facebook page after facilitating a reunion.

Mr Ofehe, who serves as Executive-Assistant to the Delta State Governor on External Relations & Diaspora Affairs, brought the football greats together, rekindling memories and settling old scores.

A 35-year wait for reconciliation

Obiku, a key player in Nigeria’s 1988 Seoul Olympics and Morocco 1988 teams, had reportedly harboured resentment towards Westerhof since being dropped from the Super Eagles squad in 1989.

Despite Obiku’s success in Cyprus and subsequent transfer to Feyenoord, Westerhof refused to recall him to the national team.

The reunion marked the first time Obiku and Westerhof had met in 35 years, with Mr Ofehe facilitating their reconciliation.

Siasia and Westerhof make amends

This latest reunion follows Mr Ofehe’s successful mediation between Westerhof and Samson Siasia in 2022.

Siasia had been upset with Westerhof for not playing him against Italy in the 1994 USA World Cup. Westerhof explained that Siasia was dropped due to a bungling a goal-scoring opportunity against Greece when he failed to pass the ball to the late Rashidi Yekini.

Great reunion

The reunion took place at the birthday celebration of Obiku’s wife, where the three football legends shared laughter, stories, and memories.

Westerhof, now 84, coached Nigeria’s Super Eagles from 1989 to 1994, leading the team to the 1990 Nations Cup final and Nigeria’s inaugural World Cup appearance in 1994.

His tenure saw Nigeria narrowly miss qualification for the 1990 Italian World Cup and ultimately qualify for the 1994 USA World Cup.

Westerhof’s team delivered a remarkable performance in Nigeria’s inaugural World Cup appearance.

Mr Ofehe’s initiative has brought closure to a decades-long feud, highlighting the power of reconciliation and the enduring spirit of Nigerian football.

