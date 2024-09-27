Interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has confirmed that Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is on the radar of players being monitored for the Nigeria national team. However, Eguavoen denied speaking with the 27-year-old.

“I didn’t speak with Tosin, but he’s a good player,” Eguavoen stated in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos. “He’s one of the players we’re monitoring. Every Nigerian playing worldwide has the right to play for Nigeria, including Tosin.”

Adarabioyo’s quality

Adarabioyo last played for England’s Young Lions on 15 November 2015, against Japan’s youth team.

A product of Manchester City’s academy, Adarabioyo’s style of play is believed to have earned him a switch from Fulham to Chelsea.

Former City manager Pep Guardiola praised Adarabioyo’s quality in 2016: “He’s fast, strong in the air, and has the quality to look forward behind the line for the next pass.”

Adarabioyo excels in possession, remaining calm under pressure, and showcases an aggressive and assertive style out of possession.

His statistics reflect this, averaging 2.56 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season.

If he eventually gets a chance with the Nigeria national team, Adarabioyo’s prior experience playing alongside key Super Eagles players—Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Ademola Lookman—would facilitate his integration.

Same mentality

As Eguavoen prepares to announce the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libya in October, Adarabioyo’s inclusion is highly unlikely.

Instead, the coach has hinted at repeating what worked in the first two games against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

“Same approach, the players were willing to do it (then) and they still want to do it and it’s completely up to them. We can only advise them.” Eguavoen responded when asked what his approach to the double-header against Libya would be.

The Super Eagles are topping Group D of the AFCON qualifiers with four points from two games.

The three-time African champions might seal an early qualification berth with back-to-back victories in the games against Libya next month.

