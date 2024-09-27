FC Bethel Sporting have emerged champions of the second edition of the 1Xbet Cup which was concluded on Thursday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Stadium, Lagos.

They defeated Gunnerslink FC 2-1 in the pulsating final match watched by an impressive crowd which included former Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen, former Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie and many others.

The seven-week tournament, themed “Your community, your cup,” which began on 5 August climaxed in grandstyle on Thursday 26 September.

Post-match reactions

After the match, FC Bethel Sporting coach Nathaniel Olagunju said: “We worked hard for this, and bookmakers tipped us to be champions. And here we are, our hard work paid off.

“At halftime, I told my team all we needed was one goal to restore our confidence and philosophy. But we scored two goals. In grassroots football, scoring two goals doesn’t guarantee a win, so we didn’t relax.”

Regarding his opponent, Coach Olagunju said: “I think they’re a good side. We’ve played each other in several tournaments and know each other well. They won 2-1 in the group stage of this competition, but we were confident we’d be champions. We had opportunities, and we took it.”

Despite losing in the final, Gunner’s Link FC coach, Adefila Careca, said he remains proud of this team.

“I am proud of my boys. In football, you win some and lose some. Unfortunately, we lost the final to FC Bethel Sporting. We respected them as a team and gave them a run for their money.” the coach stated.

Awards and prizes

Okechukwu Nnana of FC Bethel Sporting won the highest goal scorer award, while Emiloju’s Ebuka Enoh took home the best goalkeeper honour.

Caleb Okereke of FC Bethel Sporting was named Most Valuable Player.

FC Bethel Sporting also claimed the best and most well-behaved team awards, with Coach Olagunju earning the best coach title. Emiloju’s Nathaniel Olagunju won the goal of the tournament award.

The winners received N10 million, while the beaten finalist was rewarded with N5 million.

The third-place finishers, Emaljus FC, took home N3 million after defeating Emiloju FC 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw.

Commitment to grassroots football

Femi Babalola, managing director of 1xBet Nigeria, reiterated the company’s dedication to developing football at the grassroots level.

“These players have what it takes to succeed globally. We’re committed to showcasing their talents and nurturing future superstars,” Mr Babalola said.

Coach Eguavoen also praised the tournament, calling it “community football at its best.”

“It was really entertaining; it was a blend of young and old. The older ones brought experience while the younger boys brought energy. The quality of talents we have in our country is not in doubt; I have seen some talented players that will go far.”

Wahidi Akanni, chairman of Match International and Tournament Director, noted the high quality of play, saying, “These boys can be nurtured to play for Nigeria.”

According to him, the 1XCUP competition has reignited hope for many young Nigerian footballers, while also serving as a vital platform for uncovering new talent and cultivating future football legends

