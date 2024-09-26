The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Coach Justin Madugu as the interim head coach of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons.
Madugu succeeds Randy Waldrum, who resigned recently due to family reasons.
Waldrum, who led the Super Falcons for four years, achieved notable milestones, including guiding the team to a Round of 16 finish at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand and securing qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France – a feat last accomplished in 2008.
In his resignation letter dated 12 September, Waldrum expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Nigeria and emphasised the need to prioritise his family.
|
Madugu faces the daunting task of building on Waldrum’s success, starting with the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco next summer.
Eguavoen continues with Super Eagles
Meanwhile, the NFF has also retained Coach Augustine Eguavoen to continue as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles.
Eguavoen, 58, will lead the team in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Libya next month.
READ ALSO:mMorocco 2025: Libya’s Knights drag Super Eagles to Benina
Eguavoen’s recent victories include a 3-0 win over Benin Republic and a scoreless draw with Rwanda. He will be assisted by Fidelis Ilechukwu, Daniel Ogunmodede, Olatunji Baruwa, and Tomaz Zorec.
The technical crew will also oversee the Super Eagles B team’s qualifying campaign for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).
The NFF’s Executive Committee approved these coaching appointments based on recommendations from the Technical and Development Sub-Committee.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999