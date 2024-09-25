Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has opened up about his surprise transfer to second-division Turkish club Gençlerbirliği.

The former Stoke City and Watford player revealed the driving forces behind his decision, citing loyalty, gratitude, and a desire for a fresh start.

Etebo’s move to Gençlerbirliği raised eyebrows, given the other options on the table.

“I had offers from Israel and first-division sides in Turkey,” he told SportsBoom.com.

However, the influence of former coach Sinan Kaloglu proved decisive.

“Coach Kaloglu emphasised the importance of respecting the club,” Etebo explained. “He said that when a club opens its doors to you, a lot of people don’t know what happens behind the scenes. You have to respect them.”

Kaloglu’s words resonated deeply with Etebo, who felt compelled to repay the club’s kindness.

Gençlerbirliği’s reputation for revitalising careers also drew Etebo in.

“They have a legacy of big players coming in, and they want to be known as the club that brought you back when you were down,” he noted.

Having spent six months without a club due to injury, Gençlerbirliği provided a lifeline.

“They looked after me for six months when I was injured, without asking for anything in return,” Etebo said. “I felt the need to repay that favour.”

The Nigerian midfielder is now focused on repaying Gençlerbirliği’s faith on the pitch.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter and contribute to the team’s success,” he stated.

Etebo’s move to Turkey is a new chapter in his career.

Fans eagerly anticipate his performance. With his dedication and skill, Gençlerbirliği could provide the ideal setting for Etebo to revitalise his career.

