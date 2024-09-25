The Head Coach of Mighty Jets of Jos, Festus Ukpebor, has expressed delight over Jahmang Pam’s invitation to the Nigerian Flying Eagles team ahead of next month’s WAFU B competition.

Coach Ukpebor praised Pam’s international experience with Manchester United and Leeds United’s academy teams, citing him as a valuable addition to the Nigerian team. “Jahmang Pam is an abundant talent, full of knowledge and intelligence,” The Mighty Jets manager said.

After honing his skills abroad, Pam returned to Nigeria and joined Mighty Jets, participating in friendly matches.

Coach Ukpebor highlighted Pam’s versatility, saying, “He can play as a central midfield player and from the wings, making him a great addition.”

The Mighty Jets Head Coach is confident Pam will make the final cut for the WAFU B competition. “I am delighted he is in the national camp, and I am certain he will make Nigeria proud.”

Pam’s football journey began in Jos City, Plateau State, at age 9. He later attended Manchester United Football Schools in Manchester, England, showcasing his skills.

As an attacking midfielder and left winger, Pam brings a strong passion and skillset to the Flying Eagles.

Under Coach Aliyu Zubairu, the team is currently camping in Abuja, preparing for the WAFU B competition.

With Pam’s inclusion, the Flying Eagles are poised for success, and Ukpebor’s endorsement underscores the youngster’s potential for greatness on the international stage.

The WAFU B competition is slated for next month, providing Pam with an opportunity to showcase his talents and make Nigeria proud.

