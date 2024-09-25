When President Bola Tinubu hosted the Super Eagles in March following their AFCON 2023 final loss to Cote d’Ivoire, he repeated the usual promise by political leaders to reform Nigerian football, recognising it as a national treasure.

Shocking disparities

A conversation by Germany-based Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba with a Nigerian footballer in Afghanistan, relayed by the journalist in a post on X,indicates the magnitude of the task that the president has set for himself in that promise.

The player said he earned about N250,000 per month in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) until he moved to Afghanistan, where he now earns €2,000 (this could not be confirmed) with free accommodation and meals. The story highlights the gulf between the two countries in compensation and underscores the dire financial state of football in Nigeria.

“Why is there so much money in football in Afghanistan and not in Nigeria, a so-called footballing nation?” Akatugba wondered.

This sport needs deep-rooted reforms — not the superficial fixes that have failed to revive the NPFL. The meagre salaries, poor facilities, and lack of structured support for players are symptomatic of a culture of mediocrity in Nigerian football.

Let’s consider another case: Benjamin Taminu. The player moved to Tanzanian side Singida SC from Bendel Insurance and was sold to Crawley Town FC for almost $862,000 (about N1.4 billion) just nine months later. That fee would have gone to Bendel Insurance if the proper process were in place to reward both the player and the club. Taminu was called up to the Super Eagles after he left Insurance.

A culture of mediocrity

The 2024/25 NPFL season began on schedule for the first time in years, but early signs point to another lacklustre campaign. Three of the four Nigerian clubs in the 2024 CAF competitions have crashed out, jeopardising Nigeria’s standing and potentially reducing the usual four slots the country gets in continental club competitions.

Lobi Stars were the last club to qualify for the lucrative group phase of the CAF Champions League in 2019.

Tobi Adepoju, a media personality and an official of Ikorodu City, lamented, “Four clubs, and we managed to produce one team in the group stage who escaped through penalties.”

Enyimba are the only Nigerian club left in continental tournaments after Enugu Rangers, Remo Stars, and El Kanemi Warriors were eliminated before the group phases of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The quality of coaching, facilities, and player development is still subpar, with the top talents rushing to leagues in other African nations, including Ethiopia. Adepoju then added a prayer (when things get tough—Nigerians pray), “Hopefully, Enyimba will proceed and get to the semis. Otherwise, our four spots on the continent are threatened.”

The delay in sponsorship payments and other long-standing issues compound the league’s problems. “The NPFL’s continued decline under current management shows a failure of leadership and vision. The same issues persist because the root causes, such as mismanagement and lack of accountability, are not being addressed,” football analyst Sola Adeola said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

The NPFL suffers from fundamental problems. Players are disillusioned because their salaries, bonuses, and allowances are delayed for months, while the highest-paid earns around N1m per month.

The NPFL set a minimum wage of N150,000 for players, but clubs are cutting corners and defaulting in payment. It is worse in the second-tier National League, where players rarely receive above the new minimum wage of N70,000. In addition to financial struggles, player welfare is abysmal. Teams travel hours, sometimes days, on poor roads to away matches.

President Tinubu’s promise

During the March reception for the Super Eagles, President Tinubu promised to overhaul Nigerian football. The need to fulfil that promise is more critical than ever.

The NPFL can become Africa’s best, despite its grim reality of today. The English Premier League, for instance, recently signed a broadcast deal worth £6.7 billion, demonstrating how media rights and sponsorships can transform a league. Nigerian football lacks this kind of world-class production, distribution, and commercialisation.

Nigerian football needs global media partners, airline deals to ease teams’ travel, and sponsorship deals to address logistical and financial challenges.

An X user [Mr. Nigerian Football] raised some valid points on how Nigerian clubs can increase their visibility and value through intentional marketing.

“The @thenff needs to work hand in hand with the Nigerian Football League through publicity and marketing. The @NGSuperEagles social media handles are followed by millions worldwide, but the nation [local league] does not capitalise on its influence. Meanwhile, in other nations, the FA develops leagues.

“The @NGSuperEagles handle needs to be retweeting posts and making content about the Nigerian League to throw some more light on it and get foreigners invested in the project. Investments mean more money and [ability] to retain your best players.”

Beyond structural changes, Tinubu’s reforms should also aim to bring home Nigerian players who have made their mark in Europe. Players like Rashidi Yekini and Ahmed Musa reignited local interest when they returned to play in the NPFL. Encouraging more players to follow suit could bring back the passion and crowd support that once characterised domestic football.

Conclusion

Nigeria, with a population of more than 200 million and a passion for football, can create a football league that generates enough revenue to keep the best legs until they make major moves to better leagues in Europe and Asia.

Football in Nigeria is more than just a sport—it’s a national symbol of unity and a tool of diplomacy. President Tinubu’s intervention is essential to halting the decline in Nigerian football and restoring the NPFL as a source of pride for the nation. By addressing the systemic issues, Nigerian football can thrive at home and shine on the international stage.

