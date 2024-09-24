Sevilla on Tuesday continued their resurgence in the La Liga with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid, courtesy of Chidera Ejuke’s late winner.

The Nigerian winger’s decisive goal propelled Los Nervionenses to 12th in the standings, while Valladolid slipped into the relegation zone.

Peque Fernandez opened the scoring for Sevilla before halftime, only for Kike Perez to equalise on 56 minutes.

Ejuke’s heroics in the late stages ensured Sevilla claimed all three points.

New chapter

Ejuke, Sevilla’s first signing of the 2024/25 season, has made an instant impact.

In his maiden interview with the club’s website, he expressed his excitement about joining the team.

“I’m really happy to be a part of this family and I’m looking forward to achieving many great things here,” Ejuke said. “I’m really happy and I’m excited to be here. To have an interest from a club like this, it’s massive.”

Ejuke praised the seamless communication process with the club, highlighting his enthusiasm for the opportunity. “When my agent told me that the club was interested, I was very excited about what was to come. I’m happy with how everything went, and now I’m just looking forward to it.”

As the first Nigerian to don Sevilla’s colours and now the first to score for the team, Ejuke acknowledged the significance of his milestone.

“It’s a special feeling to be the first Nigerian,” he admitted. “But it just feels good to be part of this team, and I’m looking forward to contributing what I can.”

Ejuke also expressed his desire to revive his international career, hoping his success at Sevilla will pave the way for a return to the Nigerian national team.

“I hope that I can return to the Nigerian side; it’s always nice to represent your country,” he said. “So hopefully, this will be the time to do that again.”

