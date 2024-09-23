In their last 10 visits to Manchester to face City before Sunday, Arsenal had managed just one victory. During that period, they lost seven times, with City outscoring them 23-8. However, under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal have steadily improved, and Sunday’s 2-2 result marked their second consecutive draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The 2023/24 Premier League season saw Manchester City and Arsenal locked in a tight title race. Despite Arsenal’s efforts, City edged them out by just two points. On 22 September, Arsenal showed resilience at the Etihad, holding their lead for 51 minutes before City found an equaliser.

The match, overseen by Michael Oliver, was a physical affair, with 11 yellow cards issued. Leandro Trossard was sent off after receiving two yellow cards, leaving Arsenal with 10 men for 56 minutes. Arsenal adopted a low block as they tried to protect their lead, but the match turned into a scrappy encounter with fouls on both sides.

Analysis

In recent seasons, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has emerged as Manchester City’s major rival.

Reflecting on the game, Arteta said, avoiding defeat against City, even with 10 men, was a significant step in his team’s growth.

When asked if Arsenal could have won with 11 players, he replied, “I don’t know. I have no clue. We would try for sure, but 99 times out of 100, if you play 56 minutes against this side with 10 men, you are going to lose and lose by a lot of goals. We are very proud.”

City’s expected goals (XG) stood at 2.18, but they created only five big scoring chances.

Here are four key takeaways from the 2-2 result:

Arsenal will be in this title race: Arsenal have dropped four points this season in matches where they were leading but had a player sent off.

In a 1-1 draw with Brighton, Declan Rice was dismissed after a reckless act, and in the match against City, Trossard’s sending-off led to another dropped lead. Despite this, their performances suggest they will be strong contenders for the title.

City have embraced the challenge: Pep Guardiola acknowledged Arsenal’s rise as a serious challenger after the intense match. “We know the battle, and we talked about it after the game. This is the level of our contenders; we handle it and accept the challenge. 99 points to go. We will see what happens.”

Arsenal’s squad depth and strategy are impressive: The Gunners now boast an impressive squad and dead-ball strategy capable of unsettling any team. Ben White and Martin Odegaard did not start against City, but their replacements, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber, were exceptional. Even the decision to substitute Bukayo Saka early in the second half almost paid off tactically.

Arsenal’s defensive fortitude: Strong defences are the foundation of title-winning campaigns. Arsenal’s central pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães was solid, aside from a slip-up leading to Erling Haaland’s goal.

Additionally, David Raya made nine saves in the match, proving himself reliable. Arteta’s side now employs “dark arts” tactics such as time-wasting and strategic fouling, adding to their defensive steel and making them formidable opponents.

Arsenal have shown they are prepared to go to great lengths—including pushing, diving, and tactical fouls—in pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2004.

