Libya has confirmed they will host Nigeria at the Benina Martyrs Stadium for a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on 14 October.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria currently lead Group D of the qualifying campaign with four points from two matches, while Libya is at the bottom with one point.

This Matchday 4 clash will follow Libya’s visit to Uyo for their Matchday 3 fixture. The Benina Martyrs Stadium, situated 19 kilometres outside of Benghazi, will host the encounter, which will kick off at 8 p.m. Nigeria time, while the Uyo fixture will start at 5 p.m.

Libya’s position at the bottom of Group D comes after two matches, including a 1-1 home draw against Rwanda at the Tripoli International Stadium and a 1-2 loss to the Benin Republic’s Cheetahs in Abidjan.

Nigeria sits comfortably at the top, having secured a 3-0 victory over the Benin Republic in Uyo on Matchday 1 and a goalless draw with Rwanda’s Amavubi in Kigali on Matchday 2. Two victories over the Mediterranean Knights will almost confirm Nigeria’s ticket to the Morocco tournament, where they will seek to go one better than their final loss to Cote d’Ivoire in February.

The team is currently being managed by the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Technical Director Augustine Eguavoen. The NFF continues its search for a substantive manager after Bruno Labbadia decided not to take up the job.

