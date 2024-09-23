The 2024 summer transfer window witnessed a flurry of activity for Nigerian footballers, with moves spanning major European leagues and emerging leagues in Asia and Africa. Although some high-profile transfers involving Nigerian players did not materialise, several other exciting deals captured the attention of football fans.

PREMIUM TIMES explores the prospects of 10 Nigerian players who switched clubs this summer.

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to Galatasaray

Osimhen’s exit from Napoli was one of the most talked-about transfers during the transfer season. Everyone knew the striker was going to leave Napoli, but what would be his destination? After links and talks with clubs like Chelsea, PSG, and Saudi’s Al Ahly, Osimhen finally joined Galatasaray.

Osimhen secured a loan deal with the Turkish giants and made an immediate impact with an assist on his debut. Though the Turkish Süper Lig may not match Europe’s top five leagues in prestige, it offers a competitive platform for Osimhen to shine. Given his previous success in Belgium, France, and Italy, double-digit goals seem well within his reach in Turkey.

Kelechi Iheanacho: Leicester City to Sevilla

After seven years at Leicester City, ‘Seniorman’ Iheanacho joined Sevilla on a free transfer. He spent 10 fruitful seasons in the English Premier League including three at Manchester City, from where he joined Leicester.

He moved on a free transfer to Sevilla for almost the same weekly income. He has already featured in at least two La Liga matches. Iheanacho started one match and came off the bench in another, but he faces stiff competition for regular playing time in a struggling side that needs goals to climb the La Liga table. To secure a consistent starting role, he will need to deliver standout performances.

Chidera Ejuke: CSKA Moscow to Sevilla

The 26-year-old forward’s career has stagnated in the last two years after CSKA Moscow, his parent club, became a victim of the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent sanctions on all Russian sport. He was on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha BSC and Belgian side Royal Antwerp before his free transfer to Spain.

Since moving to Valeranga in 2019, the dazzling dribbler has yet to fulfil his potential as a consistently productive attacker. This move could see him add to his eight caps for the Super Eagles.

Hafiz Umar Ibrahim: Ojodu City FC to Stade Reims

Hafiz Umar Ibrahim’s transfer to French Ligue 1 side Stade Reims highlights his potential. The 18-year-old gangly striker, impressed at the Viareggio Cup, attracted interest from several European clubs, including Chelsea, where he spent a month on trials. His move to Stade Reims offers him the chance to develop and showcase his skills on a bigger stage.

Adeshina Ayodele: Beyond Limits Football Academy to LOSC Lille

Adeshina Ayodele’s transfer from a Nigerian academy to LOSC Lille is remarkable. The 18-year-old striker caught the attention of European scouts and signed with Lille until 2029. For now, he will join the club’s second team, following in the footsteps of fellow Nigerians like Victor Osimhen and Vincent Enyeama. His long-term goal will be to make an impact in Lille’s first team.

Benjamin Tanimu: Singida Black Stars to Crawley Town

Tanimu’s transfer to Crawley Town in England’s League One could be the start of bigger things. The 22-year-old defender’s move from Tanzania to England offers him the chance to prove himself in a competitive league and possibly catch the eye of higher-tier clubs. The former Bendel Insurance player has become a Super Eagles defender, which could provide more visibility for him.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru: Hatayspor to Lazio

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has moved on loan to Lazio, with an option to buy. This is a significant step forward for the talented midfielder, who has already featured in at least three of Lazio’s Serie A matches this season. Dele-Bashiru’s performances in Turkey caught the attention of the Italian club, and he will be eager to continue making an impact in Serie A.

Chrisantus Uche: AD Ceuta to Getafe

Uche’s transfer to Getafe is another promising move for another young Nigerian midfielder. At just 21, Uche has already made his debut in La Liga, scoring his first goal for Getafe. However, he needs to refine his game, particularly his tendency to receive yellow cards. His development at Getafe will be closely watched as he works to solidify his place in the team.

Frank Onyeka: Brentford to Augsburg

Onyeka’s loan move from Brentford to Augsburg in the Bundesliga gives him an opportunity to secure more playing time. While he was a valuable squad member at Brentford, changing the environment could benefit his career. Onyeka made his debut for Augsburg against St. Pauli and provided an assist as he gave 83 minutes of his usual energetic midfield performance. He can count on the trust of his coach, Jess Thorup, from their time together at FC Midtjylland.

Victor Moses: Spartak Moscow to Luton Town

This was a transfer from left field. Moses’ return to English football with Luton Town is a full-circle moment in his career. Moses, who made a name for himself in the Premier League with many clubs, including Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Europa League, brings valuable experience to Luton Town as they aim for immediate promotion. His presence in the squad will be a significant boost to their aspirations.

As the 2024/25 season progresses, it will be interesting to see how these Nigerian players perform at their new clubs and how their moves impact their careers.

