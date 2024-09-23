The Federation of African University Sports (FASU) Games officially kicked off on Sunday, with football being the first sport played across various venues, including the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Lagos State University (LASU) campuses.

Unfortunately, Nigerian universities had a tough start, as none of the teams from the host nation secured a victory, with the best result being a draw.

Hosts stunned

In a shocking result, the UNILAG football team were defeated 1-0 by the University for Development Studies (UDS) from Ghana. Jorge Renchi’s lone goal in the 92nd minute earned UDS a dramatic victory in what has been dubbed the “Jollof Derby.”

UNILAG had a great opportunity to score the first goal of the tournament when Oladepo Samuel won a penalty after being fouled in the first half. However, the chance was missed as Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Edo saved Omotosho Doyinsola’s spot-kick in the 40th minute. The first half ended goalless, and despite continued pressure from the Marines, Renchi’s late strike sealed the win for UDS.

University of Jos lost to Ugandan university

The University of Jos suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nkumba University from Uganda, marking the largest goal margin of the day. Nkumba’s forward, Kavumba Abbey, scored twice, once in each half, securing the Ugandan university’s first win and making Abbey the tournament’s leading scorer with two goals.

Nkumba leads Group A, thanks to their goal advantage over UDS, who also won against UNILAG 8.

Draws in LASU

Both matches played at the LASU venue ended in draws. LASU played a 1-1 draw with Kenyatta University, while Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and the University of Ghana battled to a goalless stalemate. Kenyatta University currently tops Group B after their win.

Reactions

Nkumba University midfielder Sadik Mucibi attributed their success to determination, hard work, and teamwork.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy,” Mucibi said in a post-game interview. “Our opponents were physical, tall, and big, while my teammates were relatively short and small. But we made up for it with our teamwork and determination.”

He emphasised the team’s unity, stating, “We worked together from the start, and that’s what won us the game.”

