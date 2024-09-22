The ancient City of Bauchi will host the Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria National League NNL from 27-29 September.

According to a statement from the Chairman of the NNL, George Aluo, all is set for the AGM scheduled to take place at the Zaranda International Hotel, Bauchi.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is expected to declare the meeting open.

Mr Aluo also confirmed that all 40 club officials and members of the board will be in attendance.

The AGM will review last season’s success, challenges and how to leverage on the credibility created by the smooth running of the league.

The meeting will also chart the way for the new season and also decide on a date for the commencement of the 2024/2025 NNL season.

