Manchester City returned to the Premier League summit after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to John Stones’ last-gasp equaliser.

The match was marked by a frantic opening 45 minutes, with Erling Haaland scoring his 100th goal in a City shirt in the 9th minute.

However, Arsenal responded with goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes, taking the lead against the run of play.

The turning point came in first-half stoppage time when Leandro Trossard received his second yellow card, reducing Arsenal to 10 men.

The Belgian was handed a second yellow card after he was deemed to have kicked the ball away.

Despite being outnumbered, the Gunners held firm until the dying moments.

City dominated the second half, unleashing a remarkable 28 shots – the joint-second highest in a single half of Premier League football since 2003-04.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 98th minute, with Stones’ equaliser marking City’s latest goal on record in a Premier League match since 2006-07.

This dramatic turnaround secured a crucial point for Manchester City, sending them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Another four-goal contest

Earlier on Sunday, Brighton and Nottingham Forest shared the points in a chaotic 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium, which saw three red cards.

Morgan Gibbs-White received a second yellow card, while both managers, Fabian Hurzeler and Nuno Espírito Santo, were sent off.

Nigerian international Ola Aina played for Forest as they secured a hard-fought point on the road.

The results maintain Arsenal’s momentum, while Brighton and Nottingham Forest remain unbeaten, showcasing their resilience in the early stages of the season.

