The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes this weekend, promising thrilling matches across various venues nationwide.

The league’s return brings exciting encounters, notably Coach Kennedy Boboye’s face-off against his former club, Abia Warriors, and Remo Stars’ clash with Kano Pillars in Kano.

League Update

In the 17 matches played so far, the league has witnessed 31 goals. The first two weeks have seen a modest seven home wins, eight draws, and three away wins.

Last weekend, Remo Stars solidified their southwestern dominance with a win over Sunshine Stars, while Shooting Stars drew their first home game against Plateau United, echoing their 2023 performance.

Heartland FC have suffered two consecutive defeats, conceding six goals in their last two games.

In contrast, only Remo Stars has maintained clean sheets in two consecutive weeks, showcasing their defensive prowess.

Key Matchups

Gunners vs. Warriors in Ijebu

On Saturday, Sunshine Stars hosts Abia Warriors in Ijebu Ode. Coach Kennedy Boboye faces his former club, Abia Warriors, in this encounter.

Their past meetings provide valuable insight, with Sunshine Stars boasting nine wins and five draws in their last 19 encounters.

Abia Warriors have secured five wins.

Boboye’s track record against the Warriors is impressive, having lost only one of his last six games. In their previous meeting, he earned a crucial point against the Warriors in Umuahia last season.

Remo visits Kano

On Sunday, Remo Stars clashes with Kano Pillars in Kano. Both teams are unbeaten this season, and the outcome will likely determine the league’s top spot.

Kano Pillars have historically dominated Remo Stars, recording upsets in their meetings. Remo Stars last secured a point in Kano in 2022.

Kano Pillars’ home advantage is bolstered by their decent run last season under Coach Abdul Makaiba. The new management’s presence has maintained the team’s momentum.

Northern Derby in Jos

Plateau United, boosted by their draw against Shooting Stars, faces Niger Tornadoes in Jos. Tornadoes have shown competitiveness against top clubs, defeating Kwara United in their season opener and drawing with Nasarawa United last weekend.

Their record against Plateau United in Jos is modest, with only draws. However, Tornadoes’ recent performances suggest they can cause an upset.

Ikorodu City seek redemption

Newcomers Ikorodu City face Kwara United in Ilorin on Sunday. After losing to Kano Pillars and having their match with Enugu Rangers postponed, the Oga Boys are back hunting for their first set of points in the elite cadre.

Kwara United won’t want to repeat the lackluster performance they recorded against Niger Tornadoes again this weekend.

As for Ikorodu City they would be keen to avenge their 3-1 defeat to Kwara United in the 2022/23 Federation Cup Round of 32.

This matchup is the first of many between the two teams in the league.

With both sides eager to prove themselves, Sunday’s clash promises to be an intense battle.

