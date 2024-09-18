Fulham’s Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey suffered a heartbreaking exit from the League Cup, losing 16-15 in a record-breaking penalty shootout to Preston North.

The match ended 1-1 after regular time.

Iwobi, who replaced Harry Wilson in the 77th minute, scored two penalties in the shootout, but Fulham ultimately fell short.

Calvin Bassey remained on the bench throughout the match.

The nail-biting shootout saw both teams convert their penalties until Timothy Castagne missed Fulham’s 17th attempt, sealing their fate.

Other results

Manchester United secured their largest win under Erik ten Hag, demolishing Barnsley 7-0 in the Carabao Cup third round at Old Trafford.

Summer signing Manuel Ugarte and academy product Toby Collyer made their first United starts.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Christian Eriksen each scored twice, while Antony added a penalty.

United dominated from the start, with Garnacho and Rashford combining to devastating effect. Rashford opened the scoring in the 16th minute, followed by Antony’s penalty in the 35th minute.

Garnacho sealed the win with a quickfire double.

Garnacho’s second goal in the 49th minute was followed by Rashford’s second in the 58th minute.

Christian Eriksen scored twice in the final 10 minutes, with Bruno Fernandes providing assists for both goals.

Elsewhere, Everton’s struggles continued as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton, following a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure’s 20th-minute header, but Southampton equalised via Taylor Harwood-Bellis’s header past the half-hour mark.

Despite Jesper Lindstrom’s missed opportunities, the tie went to penalties.

Southampton emerged victorious, winning 6-5 after Alex McCarthy saved Ashley Young’s spot-kick.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

