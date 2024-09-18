The UEFA Champions League kicked off with a bang on Tuesday, as Bayern Munich demolished Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 at the Allianz Arena, with Harry Kane netting four goals to become the highest-scoring English player in the competition’s history.

Kane’s quartet of goals, including two penalties, propelled Bayern to a record-breaking victory.

Raphael Guerreiro and Michael Olise also scored in the first half, while Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka added late goals.

Dinamo Zagreb briefly rallied with two goals in two minutes through Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara, but Bayern’s relentless attack proved too much.

Kane’s four goals made him the highest-scoring English player in Champions League history with 33 goals.

The 9-2 scoreline is also a record for most goals in a Champions League match

Real Madrid seal late victory

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Stuttgart, thanks to late goals from Antonio Rudiger and substitute Endrick.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring on his Champions League debut for the club but Deniz Undav equalised for the German side.

Rudiger’s header in the 83rd minute and Endrick’s stoppage-time strike sealed the victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Other results

It was a bad day for Samuel Chukwueze and his AC Milan teammates as they were beaten 3-1 at San Siro by Liverpool.

Chukwueze was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s match as he watched helplessly from the bench as the Reds came from a goal down to inflict defeat on the Italian giants.

Christian Pulisic’s opener gave the hosts a bright start but Liverpool turned the tables; triumphing 3-1 at San Siro.

Liverpool returns to Premier League action at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, while AC Milan visits neighbours Inter in Serie A on Sunday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Juventus marked their return to the Champions League with a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven, courtesy of goals from Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie, and Nicolas Gonzalez.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa paid tribute to former striker Gary Shaw with a 3-0 win at Young Boys in their long-awaited Champions League return.

In Portugal, Sporting CP beat Lille 2-0.

Action continues in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with more thrilling matchups.

