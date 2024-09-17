The UEFA Champions League is back in full swing with a fresh format, and Nigerian players are eager to make their mark on Europe’s premier club competition.

While only Finidi George, Kanu Nwankwo, and John Obi-Mikel are the Nigerian players who have lifted the prestigious trophy, the nation’s footballers have consistently showcased their talent in this prestigious competition.

For the 2024/25 season, Nigerian players are, again, set to make their mark, kicking off their campaigns on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze vs Liverpool

Samuel Chukwueze will kick off Nigeria’s Champions League campaign with AC Milan, facing a tough test against Liverpool at San Siro.

Despite not being guaranteed a starting spot, the talented winger’s impressive performances in Serie A make him a strong contender for some action tonight.

Chukwueze’s goal-scoring exploits in the previous season, including strikes against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, highlight his potential to contribute significantly to Milan’s success.

The Italian club, buoyed by a convincing 4-0 victory over Venezia are going into Tuesday’s match with confidence, unlike their opponents who lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

On Thursday, all eyes will be on the Nigerian duo of Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface, as Atalanta host Arsenal in Italy, while Bayer Leverkusen will be away in the Netherlands for a clash with Feyenoord.

Lookman and Boniface are in red-hot form, contributing goals and assists that helped secure crucial victories for their teams last weekend.

Their stellar performances earned their spots in the Serie A and Bundesliga Teams of the Week, respectively.

Lookman vs Arsenal

Expectations are high for Lookman and his Atalanta teammates as they prepare for Arsenal.

Atalanta are participating in the Champions League for the fourth time, having competed in three consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2022, during which they twice reached the knockout stages.

While their record against Premier League teams isn’t particularly strong, with just one win in six matches, Gasperini’s side stunned the football world with a 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield in the Europa League quarter-finals last season.

Atalanta will be looking to channel that same spirit when they face Arsenal on Thursday in their newly renovated home stadium, which is ready to host Champions League football once again.

The Gunners reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season, but Atalanta comes into this match full of confidence, having won the Europa League in Dublin, where Lookman netted a historic hat trick.

Boniface vs Feyenoord

After last season’s record-breaking exploits, Bayer Leverkusen and Victor Boniface are set to face Feyenoord on Thursday evening.

The reigning German champions meet last season’s Eredivisie runners-up in what is expected to be a highly charged encounter at De Kuip.

Leverkusen may be the favourites, but Feyenoord’s recent performances will make them a formidable opponent, especially on home turf.

Making back-to-back Champions League appearances for the first time since 2002, Feyenoord is eager to reach the knockout phase for the first time in modern history, although they did win the European Cup in 1970.

Last season, Leverkusen earned admiration for their relentless style of play and thrilling finishes, both domestically and in Europe.

Leverkusen had already clinched their first German title despite ultimately succumbing to Atalanta and subsequently added the DFB-Pokal to their trophy cabinet.

While maintaining another unbeaten run will be a tall order, Xabi Alonso’s men will be determined to secure a result that helps them progress in the competition.

As both Lookman and Boniface continue to shine, their performances on Thursday could set the tone for their teams’ quests for Champions League success.

Beyond Nigerian Stars

Beyond the Nigerian contingent, the Champions League boast an array of star-studded teams and exciting matchups.

Real Madrid, the defending champions, are eager to extend their dominance. Manchester City, led by the prolific Erling Haaland, were also among the favourites.

The new format of this competition, with increased matches for Europe’s elite, promises to deliver thrilling encounters, including the highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool at Anfield.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

