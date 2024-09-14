Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, put in a masterclass performance as Nottingham Forest pulled off a stunning 1-0 upset over Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.
The Nigerian defender played the full 90 minutes, completing 23 accurate passes out of 23 attempts (100%), successfully executing three long balls out of three, and winning three tackles out of three.
He also won six out of eight ground duels, showcasing his exceptional defensive skills.
Aina’s impressive display helped Forest secure their first win at Anfield in the league since February 1969, and their fourth consecutive away Premier League match victory, a feat they last achieved in March/April 1995.
Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the winner 15 minutes from time, and goalkeeper Matz Sels won Player of the Match, pulling off five saves to deny Liverpool’s attacking threats, including Mohammed Salah, who struggled to impact the game.
Other games
Southampton 0-3 Manchester United
The Premier League served up an exciting afternoon of football, with Manchester United setting the tone by beating Southampton 3-0 in the early kick-off.
Matthijs de Ligt headed in Bruno Fernandes’ cross to give United the lead.
Marcus Rashford doubled the lead before half-time, scoring his first goal since March.
Alejandro Garnacho added a third goal in the final seconds, capping off a strong performance for United after their loss to Brighton before the international break.
Brighton 0-0 Ipswich
Ipswich earned their first Premier League point since returning to the top flight, holding Brighton to a hard-fought draw.
Brighton struggled without goalscorer Joao Pedro despite dominating possession and shots and had to settle for a point.
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester
Crystal Palace grabbed a last-gasp equaliser against Leicester, thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace, including a penalty in the dying seconds.
Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi provided two assists for Leicester, but Palace fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point.
Fulham 1-1 West Ham
Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were denied victory in the London Derby as West Ham earned a point against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Substitute Danny Ings scored a 95th-minute goal to snatch a draw for the Hammers.
Manchester City 2-1 Brentford
Pep Guardioala’s men came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Etihad.
Erling Haaland equalised and scored again before half-time to earn the champions three more points.
