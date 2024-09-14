Rangers International coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, expressed disappointment and frustration after his team’s poor performance in their CAF Champions League 2nd preliminary round first leg game against Sagrada Esperanca in Uyo.

Despite a well-planned strategy, Rangers struggled to score, netting only one goal in the 78th minute through substitute Kazeem Ogunleye’s strike.

Ilechukwu attributed the lackluster display to carelessness, citing missed chances and a disappointing result.

Careless Rangers

“We were careless and threw away many chances. It’s not the result we wanted, and the game was very poor,” Ilechukwu said during a post match press conference.

The coach emphasised the need to address technical issues, particularly around the 18-yard box, in the second leg.

He praised Ogunleye’s goal, saying, “He made a fantastic move, and I’m happy for him.”

Ilechukwu acknowledged that the team’s squad depth is not the best and needs improvement.

Looking ahead to the next game, he believes it’s a 50/50 chance, citing the opponent’s technical team and pace.

Captain Chimenerem Ugwueze shared his thoughts, stating that the team remains positive and confident about their chances in the next game.

“We are not expecting an easy game, but we are confident in ourselves that we can do it.”

Ilechukwu addressed questions about player selection, citing instructions from his assistants and the need to work together as a team.

He also discussed the team’s goal-scoring challenges, attributing it to a phase and emphasising the need for training and encouragement to boost player confidence.

“We have a good football style, but goal-scoring is everything. We’ll keep encouraging them and working on their confidence to improve their performance.”

