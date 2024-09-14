Rangers International coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, expressed disappointment and frustration after his team’s poor performance in their CAF Champions League 2nd preliminary round first leg game against Sagrada Esperanca in Uyo.
Despite a well-planned strategy, Rangers struggled to score, netting only one goal in the 78th minute through substitute Kazeem Ogunleye’s strike.
Ilechukwu attributed the lackluster display to carelessness, citing missed chances and a disappointing result.
Careless Rangers
“We were careless and threw away many chances. It’s not the result we wanted, and the game was very poor,” Ilechukwu said during a post match press conference.
|
The coach emphasised the need to address technical issues, particularly around the 18-yard box, in the second leg.
He praised Ogunleye’s goal, saying, “He made a fantastic move, and I’m happy for him.”
Ilechukwu acknowledged that the team’s squad depth is not the best and needs improvement.
Looking ahead to the next game, he believes it’s a 50/50 chance, citing the opponent’s technical team and pace.
Captain Chimenerem Ugwueze shared his thoughts, stating that the team remains positive and confident about their chances in the next game.
READ ALSO: CAF Champions League: Remo Stars suffer another early exit
“We are not expecting an easy game, but we are confident in ourselves that we can do it.”
Ilechukwu addressed questions about player selection, citing instructions from his assistants and the need to work together as a team.
He also discussed the team’s goal-scoring challenges, attributing it to a phase and emphasising the need for training and encouragement to boost player confidence.
“We have a good football style, but goal-scoring is everything. We’ll keep encouraging them and working on their confidence to improve their performance.”
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999