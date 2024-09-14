The 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season began with a bang, recording 18 goals on its opening matchday.

This sets the tone for an exciting season, as predicted by many.

Recap of Matchday 1

Apart from the goals scored, the first week of action saw outstanding results from competing teams, with three away wins and four draws registered.

Among the draws, three were goalless, while Shooting Stars and Nasarawa United played out a 1-1 draw.

Only yellow cards were issued, with no red cards shown across the matchday 1 fixtures.

Two players have already scored braces, and attention now turns to who will net the season’s first hat-trick.

Exciting fixtures

One of the top games this weekend is the “Oduduwa Derby” between Remo Stars and Sunshine Stars in Ikenne on Saturday.

This is one of the fixtures that would be broadcast live on StarTimes’ Beta Sports Channel.

Fans can also watch live on StarTimes, Finidi George and Emmanuel Amunike facing off on the touchline in Port Harcourt, adding to the excitement.

Only eight games will be played this weekend due to Enugu Rangers and Enyimba’s participation in continental competitions.

Top four games to watch this weekend

Battle of Stars in Ikenne

Remo Stars host Sunshine Stars in Ikenne, with Daniel Ogunmodede expected to use his national team experience to lead Remo Stars.

Remo Stars have dominated Southwestern clubs in the last three seasons, but Sunshine Stars will be eager to change that narrative after their 2-1 win in Akure.

Finidi George vs. Emmanuel Amunike

Finidi George welcomes former Super Eagles teammate Emmanuel Amunike to the Nigerian league coaching scene as Rivers United face Heartland in Port Harcourt.

This encounter brings together two accomplished legends in Nigerian and African Football.

Both Finidi and Amunike are key members of the Super Eagles team that won the first AFCON trophy for Nigeria on a foreign soil it Tunisia 94, with both going on to represent Nigeria at the USA 94 World Cup months later.

While they are contemporaries as players, Finidi and Amunike have enjoyed differing trajectory as coaches.

Amunike last coached a Nigerian side in 2011, while Finidi won the NPFL title in the penultimate season with Enyimba

A stiff test is expected in Port Harcourt as Amunike attempts to redeem his image after the humbling 3-1 home defeat against Enyimba

Can Oluyole Warriors cage the Peace Boys?

Shooting Stars, who secured a dramatic late equaliser against Nasarawa United last week, host Plateau United at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday.

The Gbenga Ogunbote-led side has never lost to Plateau United in their last four encounters in Ibadan and would be seeking to extend this good run on Sunday.

Niger Tornadoes vs. Nasarawa United

Niger Tornadoes, who defeated Kwara United last week, face another northern side, Nasarawa United, in Minna. The Ikon Allah boys have a tight record against Nasarawa United, with most games ending in low-scoring draws.

