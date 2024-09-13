Randy Waldrum has announced his resignation as Head Coach of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, citing his wife’s health issues as the reason for his departure.

In a letter dated 12 September and addressed to the Nigeria Football Federation, Waldrum expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve, but emphasised the need to prioritise his family.

“It’s been a challenging few weeks since the Olympics, with my wife’s health issues weighing heavily on my mind. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as Head Coach, allowing the NFF sufficient time to find a worthy successor for this exceptional team,” the letter read in part.

During his four-year tenure, Waldrum achieved some remarkable milestones, including leading the Super Falcons to a Round of 16 finish at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and securing qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France – a feat not accomplished since 2008.

Waldrum’s resignation provides the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ample time to find a replacement before the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Although the NFF has received his resignation letter, they are yet to officially respond.

Presently, the Super Eagles are also without a substantive coach with coach Augustine Eguavoen only recently drafted to handle the national football team.

