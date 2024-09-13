Enugu Rangers edged out Sagrada Esperanca of Angola with a 1-0 victory in their CAF Champions League preliminary match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.
The Flying Antelopes struggled for much of the game, with several incomplete passes and missed opportunities. However, the deadlock was broken in the 80th minute when substitute Kazeem Ogunleye found the back of the net.
READ ALSO: Enugu Rangers veterans: Preserving memory and honouring a legacy, By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu
With just a slim advantage, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side faces a tough challenge in the reverse fixture in Angola next week.
More details to follow soon.
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999