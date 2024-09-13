Enugu Rangers edged out Sagrada Esperanca of Angola with a 1-0 victory in their CAF Champions League preliminary match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The Flying Antelopes struggled for much of the game, with several incomplete passes and missed opportunities. However, the deadlock was broken in the 80th minute when substitute Kazeem Ogunleye found the back of the net.

With just a slim advantage, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side faces a tough challenge in the reverse fixture in Angola next week.

More details to follow soon.

