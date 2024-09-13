Two Nigerian clubs, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers, continue their journey in the CAF interclub competitions on Friday, with Enyimba’s coach, Yemi Olanrewaju, making his continental debut, while Fidelis Ilechukwu of Rangers faces a crucial second test.

Both teams carry Nigeria’s hopes after the elimination of Remo Stars and El Kanemi Warriors in the first round.

Enugu Rangers will face Angola’s Sagrada Esperanca at home, while Enyimba travels to Mali to take on Burkina Faso’s Étoile Filante de Ouagadougou.

Rangers must learn from first-round mistakes

Rangers have struggled with form, scoring just two goals and conceding one in their last three competitive matches. In continental affairs, they need to reignite their intensity. Despite facing off against a less-than-stellar opponent in their last match, US Zilimadjou of the Comoros, Rangers were nearly undone.

Friday’s game between Rangers and Sagrada Esperanca will be their first-ever meeting. However, Rangers have a history of competing against Angolan teams, with a mixed record of two wins, one loss, and one draw.

Their most recent encounter against an Angolan side was in 2013, which ended in a stalemate.

Notably, Rangers have a memorable victory against Petro Atletico in the 1985 Champions League.

In contrast, Sagrada Esperanca has limited continental experience, with their only notable achievement being a group stage appearance in 2022.

For Rangers, the challenge will be to break down the Angolans’ solid defense, led by Congolese Joyce Mtambala, as they seek to progress in the tournament.

Enyimba’s job on the road

Nigeria’s other representative, Enyimba, had a good warmup, winning their derby against Heartland ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup match against Étoile Filante de Ouagadougou in Mali. Their last meeting with Filante was in 2002 when Enyimba lost away but secured a dominant 4-0 win in Aba.

Enyimba last reached the CAF group stage in 2021, and they are eager to return to continental prominence. They face a singular task: a strong away performance in Mali that will make the home leg a formality.

The team has suffered past disappointments in the preliminary stages, such as their 2023 Champions League qualifier loss to Al Ahly Benghazi. This time, they will look to avoid similar pitfalls.

