The Fillmhouse IMAX cinema in Lekki, Lagos, was abuzz with excitement on Wednesday as Nigeria’s first football-themed movie, “When Love Strikes,” premiered.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were former African Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, and the Chairperson of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board, Gbenga Elegbeleye.

The movie, produced by Inkblot Production, tells the story of IBK, a young talented footballer who dreams of playing professionally abroad.

However, after his father’s death, he is torn between two opportunities that can change his future forever.

The premiere was attended by a selected audience from the sports and entertainment industries, who were eager to witness this historic moment.

The movie features top Nollywood stars like Natse Jemide, Osas Ighodaro, Zubby Michael, and Bimbo Akintola, as well as sports journalists Suo Chapelle and Jimmie Akintola.

Mr Elegbeleye, Chairperson of the NPFL board, praised the movie as a great collaboration between sports and the Nigerian league.

“This is a great collaboration between the sports industry and the movie industry. I hope this collaboration will be the first of many…not just in football but in other sports because Nollywood has taken the country beyond its borders. This is a good thing that they’re riding on football and sports as it brings a better global view to the country.”

‘When Love Strikes’ explored the world of the Nigerian league using Remo Stars football club’s franchise and facility.

One of the movie’s producers, Damola Ademola, expressed joy with the project’s final result, highlighting the actors’ efforts to perform their stunts to make the movie as original as possible.

‘When Love Strikes’ will be released in cinemas across Nigeria from Friday, 13 September.

