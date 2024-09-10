Nigeria maintained their lead in Group D of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers with a 0-0 draw against Rwanda at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali on Tuesday.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen made just one change to the team that beat Benin 3-0 last Friday, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replacing Alex Iwobi.

Rwanda started with high energy and pressed aggressively, with Gilbert Mugisha having the first shot, which went wide. Bruno Onyemaechi missed Nigeria’s first opportunity in the third minute.

Wilfred Ndidi registered the first shot on target in the fifth minute, followed by Ademola Lookman 10 minutes later as the Eagles settled into the game and started asserting their dominance. Lookman thought he had scored in the 22nd minute with a header from Semi Ajayi’s knockdown, but referee Karim Sabry disallowed the goal for a foul by Ajayi.

Tensions flared in the 26th minute, resulting in yellow cards for Samuel Chukwueze and Claude Niyomugabo after a confrontation during a corner. Victor Boniface had a golden chance to give Nigeria the lead moments later, but his effort was blocked for a corner. Boniface later hit the crossbar after some quick footwork, with Lookman unable to capitalise on the rebound.

As the Eagles pressed for the opener, Onyemaechi missed another opportunity with a header in the 40th minute.

In the second half, Eguavoen brought on Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon for Boniface and Chukwueze. Ndidi found Simon with a lobbed pass, but Simon couldn’t get past the Rwandan goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari. Despite creating several half-chances, Nigeria struggled to find the back of the net as Ntwari made crucial saves.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka came on for Ndidi and Dele-Bashiru. Lookman had another opportunity from Ola Aina’s long throw, but Ntwari was again equal to the task.

A promising combination down the left between Simon and Onyemaechi in the 73rd minute set up Osimhen, but the striker’s shot was straight at the goalkeeper. Lookman had a final chance in the 85th minute after Onyeka’s two excellent tackles led to a cross, but Ntwari also saved his shot.

Lookman was substituted in the 90th minute for Taiwo Awoniyi as five minutes of added time were announced, but neither side could break the deadlock.

The result keeps Nigeria atop Group D with four points, while Rwanda sits second with two points. Benin and Libya were scheduled to play later in the evening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

